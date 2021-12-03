Franky Bradley's to host Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser to benefit LGBTQ youth

December 03, 2021
Franky Bradley's is hosting "Naughty or Nice, a Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser," to benefit a local youth organization this holiday season.
The popular, kitschy restaurant, bar and nightclub will bring in an impressive line-up of Philadelphia's top-notch drag and burlesque artists performing classic holiday hits on Thursday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m.
Maria Topcatt and Flirt Vonnegut are hosting the extravagant, holiday-themed cabaret show with an ensemble cast including Eric Jaffe, Icon Ebony Fierce, Miss V, Sapphira Cristal, HoneyTree EvilEye, Vera Valentinaa and more.
The performance will also include a raffle for a chance to win festive prizes under Franky Bradley's Christmas tree.
All proceeds from the Naughty or Nice show will be donated to the Attic Youth Center, a local organization that creates opportunities for LGBTQ youth to develop into healthy, independent, civic-minded adults within a safe and supportive community.
The show begins at 9 p.m. and tickets are $15 per person. Franky Bradley's is open Wednesday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
