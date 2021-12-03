More Events:

December 03, 2021

Franky Bradley's to host Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser to benefit LGBTQ youth

'Naughty or Nice' will include top-tier Philadelphia drag queens and will take place Thursday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m.

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Franky Bradley's Cabaret Show Courtesy/Franky Bradley's

Franky Bradley's is hosting a holiday-themed cabaret show, Naughty or Nice, to raise money for a local organization that supports LGBTQ youth in Philadelphia.

Franky Bradley's is hosting "Naughty or Nice, a Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser," to benefit a local youth organization this holiday season.

The popular, kitschy restaurant, bar and nightclub will bring in an impressive line-up of Philadelphia's top-notch drag and burlesque artists performing classic holiday hits on Thursday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m.

Maria Topcatt and Flirt Vonnegut are hosting the extravagant, holiday-themed cabaret show with an ensemble cast including Eric Jaffe, Icon Ebony Fierce, Miss V, Sapphira Cristal, HoneyTree EvilEye, Vera Valentinaa and more.

The performance will also include a raffle for a chance to win festive prizes under Franky Bradley's Christmas tree.

All proceeds from the Naughty or Nice show will be donated to the Attic Youth Center, a local organization that creates opportunities for LGBTQ youth to develop into healthy, independent, civic-minded adults within a safe and supportive community.

The show begins at 9 p.m. and tickets are $15 per person. Franky Bradley's is open Wednesday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

"Naughty or Nice" Holiday Cabaret Show

Thursday, Dec. 23
9 p.m. | $15
Franky Bradley's
1320 Chancellor St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

