Meet the Pet of the Week: Michael Buble

This week's pet of the week is a real crooner who makes everyone swoon.

Please meet Michael Bublé, a mutt with a real love for the American song book.

Source/Street Tails Source/Street Tails This adorable mutt gets along with everyone.



NAME: Michael Bublé (My friends call me Mikey Bubbles)



AGE: 1-2 years old

BREED: Mutt

TEMPERMENT: Young, playful and friendly with all people.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: It’s Time to fall in 'Crazy Love' with Michael Bublé. Known to his friends as Mikey Bubbles, this sweet soul has a passion for giving hugs and just wants 'To Be Loved.' After a brief break from the spotlight, this crooner is ready to sing a duet with you. A fan of all humans, Mikey doesn’t like to share the spotlight and has requested that 'Nobody But Me' has four legs in his new home. You will find it hard not to love this 1-2 year-old mutt with his affinity for classic jazz and toys that squeak. Don’t let us call (you) irresponsible and fill out an application to adopt Michael Bublé at streettails.org.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.