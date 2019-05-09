More Culture:

May 09, 2019

Meet the Pet of the Week: Michael Buble

'Friends call me Mikey Bubbles'

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Adoptions
Pet of the Week: Michael Buble Source/Street Tails

He will sweetly sing you to sleep.

This week's pet of the week is a real crooner who makes everyone swoon. 

Please meet Michael Bublé, a mutt with a real love for the American song book.

Pet of the Week: Buble 2Source/Street Tails

This adorable mutt gets along with everyone.


NAME:      Michael Bublé (My friends call me Mikey Bubbles)

AGE:          1-2 years old

BREED:     Mutt

TEMPERMENT:  Young, playful and friendly with all people.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO:  It’s Time to fall in 'Crazy Love' with Michael Bublé. Known to his friends as Mikey Bubbles, this sweet soul has a passion for giving hugs and just wants 'To Be Loved.' After a brief break from the spotlight, this crooner is ready to sing a duet with you. A fan of all humans, Mikey doesn’t like to share the spotlight and has requested that 'Nobody But Me' has four legs in his new home. You will find it hard not to love this 1-2 year-old mutt with his affinity for classic jazz and toys that squeak. Don’t let us call (you) irresponsible and fill out an application to adopt Michael Bublé at streettails.org.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically:  Dogs - $350   Cats - $75  Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Pets Adoptions Philadelphia Dogs

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

My (mostly) useless, way-too-early Eagles 53-man roster projection
050819NateSudfeld

Real Estate

Philly to announce $10,000 assistance program for first-time homebuyers
Philly First Home

Sixers

It's time for Sixers' other stars to step up in Joel Embiid's time of need
050819-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Crime

Larry Krasner: Philly is ‘very close’ to ending criminalization of all drug possession
Krasner drug possession arrests

Health News

Google data might be able to pinpoint where you got food poisoning
finder-food-poisoning-pexels

Food & Drink

Philly restaurant's shrimp tacos named among top 75 in United States
Shrimp taco el vez

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved