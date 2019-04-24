More Culture:

April 24, 2019

Meet Steve Buscemi, our new pet of the week

He's looking for a new starring role.

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pet Adoption
Pet of the Week: Steve Buscemi Source/Street Tails

Steve Buscemi needs a home. Will it be yours?

Steve Buscemi, the actor, is smart, charismatic and compelling odd but cute looking.

The same can be said for this week's Pet of the Week: Steve Buscemi.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet.  

This week, please meet Steve, who prefers not to be alone.

Pet of the Week: Steve Source/Street Tails

Will you cast him as your new leading man?


NAME:     Steve Buscemi

AGE:         About 1 year old

BREED:     Pekingese Mix

TEMPERMENT:  Likes all humans and other dogs. Cats are an unknown. Not a big fan of being alone.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO:  You may recognize Steve Buscemi from some of your favorites movies and television shows such as "The Big Lebowski," "Fargo," and "Boardwalk Empire"… but have you ever imagined him in your favorite place of all: your couch?

That’s right, Steve Buscemi is looking for his next role as your best friend. Steve is a one-year-old Pekingese Mix who likes to take it slow at first but will light up the room once properly introduced. He’s good with other dogs, but won’t share his awards with them. Fill out an application to find out if Steve can be the next leading man in your life at streettails.org.

Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically:  Dogs - $350   Cats - $75  Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

