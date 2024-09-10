More Culture:

September 10, 2024

Meetinghouse, My Loup named to Bon Appétit's Best New Restaurants list

The two local eateries, which both opened in 2023, were two of 20 restaurants selected from all across the country.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
My Loop Bon Appetit Streetview/Google Maps

Rittenhouse's My Loup and Kensington's Meetinghouse appeared on Bon Appétit's Best New Restaurants list, which features 20 eateries from across the country.

This year's list of Best New Restaurants from Bon Appétit features a few familiar faces, with two local eateries included in the roundup. 

Rittenhouse's My Loop and Kensington's Meetinghouse were picked for the list of 20 dining spots from across the country. The outlet said it went through a six-month selection period, studying restaurants that opened between March 2023 and March 2024. 

MORE: New craft brewer to release beers just once and go without a taproom – for now

This year, the publication praised restaurants for their collaboration, and gave Meetinghouse a shoutout for bringing in guest chefs on Mondays. The gastropub with a fine dining flair opened in August 2023 at 2331 E. Cumberland St, replacing Memphis Taproom, with beer and on-draft cocktails alongside bites by chef Drew DiTomo. 

"Twin turkey cutlets crowned with nothing but a fat lemon wedge, so moist that sauce would only distract," Bon Appétit's Amiel Stanek wrote of the restaurant. "A hot roast beef sandwich that squares up with even the best bar burger. This is the Platonic ideal of a neighborhood joint: clear-eyed, hospitable, doing so little to draw attention to itself that it is positively irresistible." 

My Loup, meanwhile, was no surprise pick. The Rittenhouse eatery was opened by Alex Kemp (who was featured on the issue's cover) and Amanda Shulman in May of last year at 2005 Walnut St. Since then, Schulman was named as one of Food and Wine's Best New Chefs and My Loup appeared on the New York Times' Best New Restaurants list

Bon Appétit's Stanek said the restaurant's Quebec-inspired cooking fits perfectly into Philadelphia's dining scene, describing it as maximalist, unpretentious, and "fun as all hell." 

"Only here could an elegant seafood platter feature fat, chilled mussels topped with a hoagie-inspired relish, or a textbook pâtè grand-mère be followed by a garlic knot smothered in plump, extravagantly green escargot," Stanek said. "This feels as much like a brawny bear hug between strangers celebrating a championship win as it does an elevated bistro." 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Rittenhouse Food Bars Eateries Bon Appetit Kensington

Videos

Featured

navy-yard-night-festival-food-trucks

Enjoy food trucks, live music, and more at The Navy Yard Night Festival
Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

A warning for men: 0.75 in one year could indicate prostate cancer

Just In

Must Read

Development

Andorra Shopping Center to get facelift with new Giant supermarket

Andorra Giant Supermarket

Sponsored

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall

Limited - CBF - Flags

Health News

Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen's wife and bandmate, says she has a rare blood cancer. What's multiple myeloma?

patti scialfa multiple myeloma

Food & Drink

Meetinghouse, My Loup named to Bon Appétit's Best New Restaurants list

My Loop Bon Appetit

Eagles

Nick Sirianni on getting the ball to all of the Eagles' weapons: 'It's impossible to be consistent in that'

AJ-Brown-Saquon-Barkley-Eagle-Packers-Postgame-Week-1-NFL-2024.jpg

Family-Friendly

OCNJ's Airshow Weekend takes flight this Saturday, Sunday

ocean city air show

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved