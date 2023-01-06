Memphis Taproom, the Olde Richmond pub once visited by Guy Fieri, to close

Memphis Taproom, a longtime favorite in Philadelphia's River Wards, will close after 15 years in business on Jan. 29.

The owners, who plan to sell the gastropub at Memphis and Cumberland streets, cited the difficulties of maintaining an independent restaurant in statements posted to Facebook on Thursday.

What began as a little restaurant at Memphis and Cumberland grew into a place that celebrated amazing things over 15... Posted by Memphis Taproom on Thursday, January 5, 2023

"We've been struggling for the last few years and have made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different," the owners said. "It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully to grow during these times. We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all the other local businesses in our neighborhood."

Details about the business that will replace Memphis Taproom have not been announced.



Over the years, Memphis Taproom has been praised for its creative menus and rotating beer list, along with an on-site hot dog truck that The Daily Meal once said served the best dogs in the city. The restaurant's outdoor beer garden also has been a favored hangout for people in the surrounding neighborhoods.