Memorial Day weekend sales: Your guide to deals at Philly shops and big box stores

Memorial Day is synonymous with military service and early summer excursions to the shore, but it's also one of the biggest shopping events of the year.

Retailers are offering deals on everything from shoes and furniture to specialty sports apparel during the long weekend, both in stores and online. Here are some of the best savings at stores in the Philadelphia area, now through Monday.

Mitchell & Ness

Philly's beloved sportswear shop is offering 30% off online purchases. The discount is applied at checkout, and sadly does not pertain to new releases and exclusives.

Soccer Post

The sports supply shop, located inside the Bok Building, is offering up to 70% off select jerseys and training pants in store. Enter at the corner of Eighth and Mifflin streets to browse the racks.

Atmos

This Japanese streetwear and sneaker brand has just three U.S. locations. One of them is at 1509 Walnut St. in Philly, and it's having a flash sale through Monday. Some discounts are greater than 50%, as shoes that normally go for $140 are now just $59.99. If you can't make it to Center City, you can still shop the sale online.

Fashion District

Cruise one of Philly's shopping hubs for discounts all weekend. Stores inside the Fashion District, located at 901 Market St., are offering up to 70% off clothing, shoes and accessories. Offers include an extra 75% off clearance items at Express, up to 50% off the entire Guess inventory, a buy one get one free deal at Levi's and 40% off fine jewelry at Zales.

Philadelphia Premium Outlets

Take an hour-long drive out to Pottstown for a sidewalk sale going on through Memorial Day. Participating outlets will have rolling racks and tables of merch outside their storefronts, and many brands will have deals inside — including American Eagle, Tory Burch, Coach, Asics and Old Navy. Shops are open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sesame Place

The Bucks County theme park is slashing its entry prices through Monday. While a one-day ticket normally goes for $99.99, you can snag it now for $49.99. Other pass and package prices have also been lowered, including two-day tickets (now $69.99), any day tickets ($87.99) and group tickets ($44.99).

Target

Save on swimwear, sandals, outdoor furniture and other household goods during Target's summer kickoff sale. Although the retailer has several Philly locations, many of its discounts appear to be online only.

Ikea

The Swedish furniture giant is lowering prices by up to 40% on patio furniture, outdoor lighting and kitchen appliances. You'll get an additional coupon on same-day, in-store purchases when you dine in any IKEA restaurant — the closest one is at 2206 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Home Depot

Need a new grill or leaf blower? Home Depot is knocking up to 60% off its inventory to help shoppers "jumpstart their summer." Members of the military can use their 10% discount, although it cannot be combined with other deals.

Lowe's

Likewise, Lowe's is offering discounts, including up to $900 off fridges. Browse offers online or at its Philadelphia locations at 2106 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., 1500 N. 50th St., 3800 Aramingo Ave. and 9701 Roosevelt Blvd.

