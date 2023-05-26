More Culture:

May 26, 2023

Memorial Day weekend sales: Your guide to deals at Philly shops and big box stores

Find savings through the holiday at Fashion District, Target, IKEA, Lowe's and Home Depot

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Sales
Memorial Day Shopping Deals Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Hit the streets of Philadelphia (or your laptop) to shop for Memorial Day weekend deals at the Fashion District, Michell and Ness, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's and other stores.

Memorial Day is synonymous with military service and early summer excursions to the shore, but it's also one of the biggest shopping events of the year. 

MORE: '90s book fairs and Memorial Day at the shore: Your weekend guide to things to do

Retailers are offering deals on everything from shoes and furniture to specialty sports apparel during the long weekend, both in stores and online. Here are some of the best savings at stores in the Philadelphia area, now through Monday.

Mitchell & Ness

Philly's beloved sportswear shop is offering 30% off online purchases. The discount is applied at checkout, and sadly does not pertain to new releases and exclusives.

Soccer Post

The sports supply shop, located inside the Bok Building, is offering up to 70% off select jerseys and training pants in store. Enter at the corner of Eighth and Mifflin streets to browse the racks.

Atmos

This Japanese streetwear and sneaker brand has just three U.S. locations. One of them is at 1509 Walnut St. in Philly, and it's having a flash sale through Monday. Some discounts are greater than 50%, as shoes that normally go for $140 are now just $59.99. If you can't make it to Center City, you can still shop the sale online.

Fashion District

Cruise one of Philly's shopping hubs for discounts all weekend. Stores inside the Fashion District, located at 901 Market St., are offering up to 70% off clothing, shoes and accessories. Offers include an extra 75% off clearance items at Express, up to 50% off the entire Guess inventory, a buy one get one free deal at Levi's and 40% off fine jewelry at Zales.

Philadelphia Premium Outlets

Take an hour-long drive out to Pottstown for a sidewalk sale going on through Memorial Day. Participating outlets will have rolling racks and tables of merch outside their storefronts, and many brands will have deals inside — including American Eagle, Tory Burch, Coach, Asics and Old Navy. Shops are open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sesame Place

The Bucks County theme park is slashing its entry prices through Monday. While a one-day ticket normally goes for $99.99, you can snag it now for $49.99. Other pass and package prices have also been lowered, including two-day tickets (now $69.99), any day tickets ($87.99) and group tickets ($44.99).

Target

Save on swimwear, sandals, outdoor furniture and other household goods during Target's summer kickoff sale. Although the retailer has several Philly locations, many of its discounts appear to be online only.

Ikea

The Swedish furniture giant is lowering prices by up to 40% on patio furniture, outdoor lighting and kitchen appliances. You'll get an additional coupon on same-day, in-store purchases when you dine in any IKEA restaurant — the closest one is at 2206 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Home Depot

Need a new grill or leaf blower? Home Depot is knocking up to 60% off its inventory to help shoppers "jumpstart their summer." Members of the military can use their 10% discount, although it cannot be combined with other deals.

Lowe's

Likewise, Lowe's is offering discounts, including up to $900 off fridges. Browse offers online or at its Philadelphia locations at 2106 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., 1500 N. 50th St., 3800 Aramingo Ave. and 9701 Roosevelt Blvd.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Sales Philadelphia Memorial Day Fashion District Philadelphia Mitchell and Ness Target Sesame Place Ikea Lowe's Home Depot Deals

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Cape May County has tons to offer this Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the summer
Purchased - American flag flying in the wind

Remembering our heroes this Memorial Day weekend

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Driver charged with three hit-and-runs the day after Christmas, including fatal crash near Broad and Lehigh
philly 3 hit and runs

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer this Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the summer
Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Children's Health

A brain abnormality may help explain the cause of sudden infant death syndrome
SIDS Cause Risk Factors

Eagles

WATCH: Jason Kelce gets a visit from the Stanley Cup on the latest "New Heights"
Jason-Kelce-Gritty-Flyers-Stadium-Series-NHL-2019.jpg

Music

Taylor Swift's new 'Midnights' deluxe album includes 'Karma' remix with Ice Spice
Taylor Swift Ice Spice Collaboration

Weekend

'90s book fairs and Memorial Day at the shore: Your weekend guide to things to do
memorial day shore.jpg

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved