'90s book fairs and Memorial Day at the shore: Your weekend guide to things to do

Philadelphians can look forward to a long weekend, as Memorial Day falls this Monday, May 29. The federal holiday honors U.S. soldiers who died in the line of duty, and since it always falls on the final Monday of the month, it's also the unofficial kick-off to summer.

The region is marking the occasion with beach fests, nature walks and themed drinks — including an unusual martini you might have to try on a dare. Make the most of your time off with these (mostly outdoor) activities:

Head down the shore for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend means beach season is upon us, and the Jersey Shore is ready to once again welcome thousands of visitors. Atlantic City will kick things off by dropping 5,000 beach balls on the boardwalk on Friday at 5 p.m., and follow up with a music festival on the beach Saturday and Sunday — Paramore and Blink-182 are headlining. Wildwood is celebrating with a four-day kite festival and Stone Harbor will host its annual Turtle Trot on Sunday to benefit diamondback terrapins. If you're traveling along the Atlantic City Expressway, make sure to time your arrival to the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza between 5 and 6 p.m. on Friday — Chickie's & Pete's will cover your toll.

Veterans across Pennsylvania are honoring fallen soldiers with a limited-release beer, which will be available at 25 participating breweries this holiday weekend. Adapt and Overcome: Get Your Six is a hazy IPA crafted by vets with ingredients sourced from veteran-owned businesses. Its proceeds will benefit the Keystone Military Families nonprofit, which provides groceries, clothing and furniture to state residents who've served. Get it in cans or on tap at Root Down Brewing in Phoenixville, Levante Brewing in West Chester, Deer Creek Malthouse in Glen Mills and Ten7 Brewing in North Wales.

Anyone looking to get some fresh air and make a barnyard friend can head to the Awbury Arboretum on Sunday for a goat walk around its sprawling green space in East Mount Airy. Philly Goat Project will once again have some of its friendly farm animals on site, and this time, they're teaming up with Awbury's own beekeepers to teach families about bees, honey and hives. The free walk begins at 1 p.m. at 6336 Ardleigh St.

Feeling nostalgic for the Animorphs and Goosebumps books you used to score at the Scholastic book fair? Latchkey is bringing some of that magic back with its first ever Grown Ass Book Fair this Saturday. From noon to 4 p.m., customers can browse old books, magazines, stickers and VHS tapes at the record shop on 1502 E. Passyunk Ave. Those who dress on theme — with butterfly clips, jellies or other '90s and '00s fad fashion — will earn 10% off their purchases.

This weekend also marks the first of five planned Dog Days of Summer events at Art in the Age in Old City. The promotions benefit Morris Animal Refuge, but this isn't your usual fundraiser. For this one, you'll have to try the Weenie Martini, a hot dog-inspired cocktail made with potato vodka, pickle brine, tomato-infused dry vermouth, sesame oil and celery bitters. The unusual drink costs $17, with $5 going back to the cats and dogs at the shelter, some of which will be at the bar on Friday, May 26.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.