Walk goats and learn about bees at Awbury Arboretum this Sunday

Bees and goats might not be obvious friends, but they're joining forces this weekend to teach kids (the human kind) a little more about nature.

On Sunday, the Philly Goat Project will host the latest in its popular series of "goat walks," which feature friendly barnyard animals. The two-hour event kicks off at the Awbury Arboretum at 6336 Ardleigh St. at 1 p.m.

As usual, the walk will have an educational theme, and this time it's bees — why they're important, how their hives work and how they make honey. Families will meet some of the beekeepers at Awbury's farm, and can even buy some local honey at the end of the tour — along with unspecified "goat swag."

The Philly Goat Project is based at the Awbury Arboretum, but its hairy reps frequently travel to libraries, schools and parks around the city. In addition to participating in educational programming, the goats assist in specialized therapy and help around the farm by grazing, which eliminates invasive weeds and fosters the growth of native plants.

Many of the goats are named after local legends like soul singer Teddy Pendergrass and Violet Oakley, the first female artist commissioned to paint a public mural.

Registration is not required to join the walk, but it may be canceled in the event of rain. Check the Philly Goat Project's social media for weather-related updates.

