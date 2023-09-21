The Borgata, other A.C. casinos mostly back to normal after major ransomware attack

The Borgata in Atlantic City and other casinos nationwide say they're nearly back to business as usual following a massive ransomware attack targeting MGM Resorts International and Ceasars Entertainment. The cyberattack disrupted operations at several casinos across the country, including the Borgata.

MGM said most of their services are now "operating normally" more than a week after the cyberattack started impacting casinos, according to Fox 5 Las Vegas. Customers are still reportedly having trouble booking hotel rooms online, but otherwise most of the casino giant's operations should be functioning as normal, the company said.

The ransomware attack on MGM and Ceasars took many of the companies' electronic systems offline last week, impacting guest's ability to use credit cards, operate slot machines, book hotel reservations and even use their electronic key cards to enter rooms. The breach forced The Borgata to operate as cash-only for several days while the company reeled from – and tried to rectify – the effects of the attack. Phone lines at the Borgata were also reportedly disrupted by the attack.

The impact of the breach in Atlantic City was not as dramatic as it was elsewhere, but nonetheless caused significant disruptions at The Borgata. The cyberattack impacted several prominent casinos, including The Bellagio, Mandalay Bay and the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. In many cases, casinos operations have been been offline or otherwise disrupted since September 10.

Other Atlantic City casinos like Ceasars, the Tropicana and Harrah's – all of which are owned by Ceasars Entertainment, which was targeted by the hackers alongside MGM and several other firms – were not impacted as signficantly as the MGM-owned Borgata, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

A hacker group known as BlackCat claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, according to Forbes. The hackers reportedly initiated the attack by identifying an IT specialist working for MGM on LinkedIn and then calling the company's IT help desk to complete the breach over the phone.

Borgata customers are allowed to cancel reservations without penalty until September 24.