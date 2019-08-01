More News:

August 01, 2019

Body found in tent along Neshaminy Creek in Bucks County

By Michael Tanenbaum
Kristen Oswald, of Royersford, Montgomery County, died during an Ironman triathlon in Ohio on Sunday after being struck by a commercial truck struck while she was cycling on the course. 

A dead body was discovered Wednesday inside a tent along the Neshaminy Creek in Middletown Township, police said.

A resident of the area was reportedly searching for a lost pet when he observed a tent with a troubling odor coming from it, according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

The tent was located in an isolated wooded area off Exeter Court, police said. The body appeared to be decomposed.

RELATED: Bucks County woman found dead after disappearance in January

Officials did not determine the identity or gender of the person found in the tent, but authorities do not suspect foul play was involved. The individual may have been living in the tent.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Michael Tanenbaum
