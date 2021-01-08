More Events:

January 08, 2021

Mission Taqueria's movie nights include nachos, margaritas

Order pickup or delivery, then settle in to stream the chosen movie

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Movie night series with Mission Taqueria Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Mission Taqueria's DIY nacho kit can be ordered with or without drinks. You can choose from sodas, cocktail mixers or margaritas to enjoy while watching the week's chosen Friday night movie at home.

Mission Taqueria is taking all the work out of movie night. At the end of the work week, when you're tired and don't want to think too hard about anything, the restaurant is stepping up to deliver your Friday evening plans.

You don't have to spend time searching for something to watch and even better, you don't have to worry about what you're going to snack on during the movie. The Center City restaurant has got you covered.

RELATED: Cook alongside chef Jose Garces during virtual Latin Live classes | Penn Museum celebrating Lunar New Year with virtual events

If you purchase a Mission Movie Night for either pick up or delivery, you’ll get a DIY nacho kit with choice of protein and drinks (margaritas, mixers or sodas) and the restaurant will send you a code to stream the week's chosen movie at home for free.

The pick for Friday, Jan. 8, is 2019's "Waves." Mission describes it as "Imagine if HBO’s 'Euphoria' was directed by Frank Ocean." The cast includes Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, Lucas Hedges and Sterling K. Brown.

The following week's Friday night movie choice is "Selma," in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18. The historical drama tells the story of King's struggle to secure voting rights for all people.

For information on other upcoming movie nights, visit Mission's website or Instagram.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Cocktails

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Cape May man identified among rioters arrested by U.S. Capitol Police
Cape May Capitol Arrest

Eagles

Eagles 2021 mock draft roundup, version 1.0
010721DeVontaSmith

Food & Drink

Rittenhouse's a.bar is now a bottle shop selling natural wines
a.bar bottle shop

Illness

Pennsylvania confirms first case of U.K. coronavirus variant
Pennsylvania COVID-19 variant

Sponsored

John McMullen: Enough tanking talk — the Eagles have real problems to fix
Jason_Kelce_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020

Fitness

Virtual greenhouse yoga offered for free by Fairmount Park Conservancy
Virtual greenhouse yoga

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved