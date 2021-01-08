Mission Taqueria's movie nights include nachos, margaritas

Mission Taqueria is taking all the work out of movie night. At the end of the work week, when you're tired and don't want to think too hard about anything, the restaurant is stepping up to deliver your Friday evening plans.

You don't have to spend time searching for something to watch and even better, you don't have to worry about what you're going to snack on during the movie. The Center City restaurant has got you covered.

If you purchase a Mission Movie Night for either pick up or delivery, you’ll get a DIY nacho kit with choice of protein and drinks (margaritas, mixers or sodas) and the restaurant will send you a code to stream the week's chosen movie at home for free.

The pick for Friday, Jan. 8, is 2019's "Waves." Mission describes it as "Imagine if HBO’s 'Euphoria' was directed by Frank Ocean." The cast includes Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, Lucas Hedges and Sterling K. Brown.

The following week's Friday night movie choice is "Selma," in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18. The historical drama tells the story of King's struggle to secure voting rights for all people.

For information on other upcoming movie nights, visit Mission's website or Instagram.