More Culture:

June 10, 2019

MLB and Phillies team up with 'Stranger Things'

What's more disturbing? A Phanatic or Demogorgon bobblehead?

By PhillyVoice Staff
Television Stranger Things
Harper bobblehead Source/MLB/Netflix/FOCO

Bryce Harper bobblehead

On the heels of its bobblehead collaboration with HBO and its hit show "Game of Thrones," Major League Baseball -- and with it the Phillies -- is teaming up with another hot television show. 

New bobbleheads of some of the games most popular players and mascots stuck in the "Stranger Things" terror town of Hawkins, Indiana, have just been released for pre-order from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. According to museum officials, three different bobbleheads are being offered:

Demogorgon – These bobbleheads have a detailed depiction of the monstrous creature holding a ripped jersey for the given team and a baseball. They are standing on a base with a 3D team logo and baseball bat with nails and team logo.

Alphabet Wall – The Alphabet Wall bobbleheads feature current players sitting on a couch holding a baseball bat with nails. The backdrop portrays Joyce Beyer’s iconic living room wall with Christmas lights and the team’s name.

Mascot on Bike – This style features the team’s mascot on a bicycle wearing attire inspired by the Stranger Things. The bobbleheads also include Dart, the precious baby Demogorgon, sitting on the mascot’s shoulder, and a Hawkins, Indiana, street sign.

Phanatic bobbleheadSource/MLB/Netflix/FOCO

Phillies Phanatic bobblehead


The bobbleheads are officially licensed by MLB and Netflix and are being produced by FOCO

Representing the Phillies in this endeavor are slugger Bryce Harper, the Phanatic and -- in what can only be described as a fair representation of the hellscape Philly can be -- the Demogorgon looking like it just had Citizen Bank Park for lunch. 

Costs for the collectable ranges from $50 to $60 and are expected to ship in September. 

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Television Stranger Things United States Bryce Harper Phillie Phanatic Phillies

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Mock Draft roundup: Washington's Matisse Thybulle linked strongly to Sixers
061019-MatisseThybulle-USAToday

TV

Patti LaBelle to perform on 'Good Morning America' live broadcast in Philly
Patti LaBelle GMA

Broadway

Tony Awards: 'Hadestown' wins best musical, Bryan Cranston wins again for best actor
Bryan Cranston Tony Awards

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Mapping the Phillies biggest needs for help at the trade deadline
Andrew-McCutchen_042019_usat

Wellness

Why hitting the snooze button could be harmful to your health
Snooze Button Flickr 06062019

Transportation

SEPTA releases 25 new electric buses for South Philly routes
SEPTA releases 25 electric buses

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved