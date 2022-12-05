MLB free agency: Justin Verlander is coming to the NL East

December 05, 2022
Justin Verlander, who the Phillies took for five runs in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, is coming to the National League East. Verlander is signing with the Mets, according to an initial report from SNY's Andy Martino:
Mets have a deal with Justin verlander pending medicals , source says. 2 years with a 3rd year vest .— Andy Martino (@martinonyc) December 5, 2022
The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports that the two-year deal is worth $86 million:
Mets and Verlander in agreement for 2 yrs, $86M with option for 2025— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 5, 2022
In the World Series overall this year, Verlander had an ERA of 5.40 in 10 innings of work across two games for Houston against the Fightins. Phillies fans are hoping that becomes a recurring theme with Verlander in the division going forward.
The Phillies' first series against the Mets in 2023 will begin on May 30 in Queens.
