MLB rumors: Rhys Hoskins, Cubs have been 'in contact'

With Bryce Harper making the full-time switch to first base, it's been increasingly clear for a while now that Rhys Hoskins is likely moving on from Philadelphia.

But as to where he might go next, a consistently rumored club popped up once again at the winter meetings down in Nashville.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Chicago Cubs have been "in contact" with Hoskins' camp, with one and multi-year contract proposals having been discussed.

Last month, The Athletic reported that the Cubs saw Hoskins as "a good fit for their roster," given that they entered the offseason with an opening at first base and with a need for a solid middle-of-the-order hitter.

Hoskins checks both of those boxes, though with the concern of working his way back from the ACL tear that cost him all of the 2023 season.

Granted, the Cubs may be the team best suited to take on that kind of risk.

They took the flier with Cody Bellinger last season on a one-year deal and the former MVP outfielder went on to revitalize his career while helping Chicago make a late but failed playoff push ahead of schedule. Now he's on the market for a big payday.

And there's thinking that the Cubs could gain something similar with Hoskins, plus the benefit of a clubhouse leader with the experience from the 2022 NL pennant run to give them that last push.

More from Morosi, who talked about Hoskins' possible fit in Chicago with Marquee – the Cubs regional sports network:

"He's a perfect fit, and I think the question for the Cubs would be is it a one-year deal, a multi-year deal? You think about Bellinger. He worked so well on a one-year contract. They might have even loved to have a longer-term contract based on how it played out, and perhaps that's the lesson they carry forward now to Rhys Hoskins, whose production is so consistent year over year. "You saw the emotion that he led with to the Phillies and the World Series in 2022. Consistent, winning player. Driver of your clubhouse. I think he's exactly what the Cubs need, especially when you consider having Craig Counsell back as the manager, first year, he's exactly the kind of person they need. I think that right-handed power is also a very good compliment to the rest of the Cubs' lineup." [Marquee]

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports