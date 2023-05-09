More Sports:

May 09, 2023

Report: Phillies to play Mets in London in 2024

The Phillies will reportedly play in Major League Baseball's London Series in 2024 against the New York Mets.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Mets-Kyle-Schwarber_091422_USAT Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber celebrates against the New York Mets.

The Phillies will be headed across the pond next year. As part of Major League Baseball's London Series, the Fightins will play the Mets in England in 2024, per Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci

No information on concrete dates and a possible host stadium were given in Verducci's report. 

Perhaps uncoincidentally, former Phillies great Chase Utley is an MLB ambassador to the United Kingdom, having moved there in 2022. I'd wager that Mets fans hate Utley more than any player in baseball history, too, which only makes this even better. 

If you wanted to see the Eagles play the Jaguars in London at Wembley Stadium in 2018 and missed your chance, 2024 could be your best shot at seeing a Philly sports team play abroad. 

Until then, here's a song from one of London's greatest products: David Bowie.


