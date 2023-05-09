Report: Phillies to play Mets in London in 2024

The Phillies will be headed across the pond next year. As part of Major League Baseball's London Series, the Fightins will play the Mets in England in 2024, per Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci.

No information on concrete dates and a possible host stadium were given in Verducci's report.

Perhaps uncoincidentally, former Phillies great Chase Utley is an MLB ambassador to the United Kingdom, having moved there in 2022. I'd wager that Mets fans hate Utley more than any player in baseball history, too, which only makes this even better.

If you wanted to see the Eagles play the Jaguars in London at Wembley Stadium in 2018 and missed your chance, 2024 could be your best shot at seeing a Philly sports team play abroad.

Until then, here's a song from one of London's greatest products: David Bowie.

