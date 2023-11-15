History suggests Phillies' Dave Dombrowski will make a big offseason splash

Dave Dombrowski doesn't like to simply run it back.

The Phillies' president of baseball operations has a history of making the playoffs, and then spending the following offseason aggressively trying to improve his roster.

We looked back (not all the way back) beginning with his stint as the general manager for the Tigers, where he had a ton of success but didn't quite win the big one. In Boston, he won a World Series, and in Philly, he lost one.

Here's a look at the big-name free agents that each of his teams signed right after a playoff appearance or deep run:

Prior season Team Player Contract 2012 (ALCS) Tigers Prince Fielder 9 years, $214m Tigers Torii Hunter 2 years, $26m 2013 (WS) Tigers Joe Nathan 2 years, $20m 2014 (ALCS) Tigers J.D. Martinez 2 years, $10m 2016 (ALDS) Red Sox Chris Young 2 years, $13m Red Sox David Price 7 years, $217m 2017 (ALDS) Red Sox J.D. Martinez 5 years, $110m 2018 (Won WS) Red Sox Nathan Eovaldi 4 years, $68m 2021 (No playoffs) Phillies J.T. Realmuto 5 years, $115m 2022 (No playoffs) Phillies Nick Castellanos 5 years, $100m Phillies

Kyle Schwarber 4 years, $79m 2023 (WS) Phillies

Trea Turner 11 years, $300m Phillies

Taijuan Walker 4 years, $72m 2024 (NLCS) Phillies ? ?





Some of these moves, like giving David Price seven years and $217 million, didn't age well. But Dombrowski now has that knowledge in the back of his mind as he negotiates with free agent Aaron Nola, who reports suggest is seeking a seven-year deal worth more than $200 million.

There will be a new face in red pinstripes, and he will be paid handsomely. That's what previous transactions suggest, and while Dombrowski has done most of his recent roster crafting through free agency, he's made monster trades as well. Players he has acquired in the past range from bringing Gary Sheffield to the Marlins in 1993, Miguel Cabrera to the Tigers in 2007, and Chris Sale to the Red Sox in 2016 (among many others).

So making a splash and sending some pitching prospects to the Padres in exchange for star outfielder Juan Soto, or breaking the bank for NL Cy Young finalist Blake Snell or Japanese superstar Yoshinobu Yamamoto are all realistic scenarios for this hungry front office team.

They will no doubt exceed the luxury tax for the third straight year, as the Phillies are already pretty close to the $237 million demarcation line. But the ownership group, led by John Middleton, is just as hungry as the front office is.

As with nearly every recent offseason, teams are waiting for the first domino to fall. The Phillies will probably not make a big move until Nola makes his decision, but don't be surprised if things pick up whenever that decision is finally made.

