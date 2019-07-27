Live MLB trade deadline tracker: Phillies checking in on Tanner Roark

The MLB trade deadline is rapidly approaching with just a few short days remaining for teams like the Phillies to decide just how aggressive they want to be.

We don't yet know the answer to that, but it seems like every day the team is linked to a new player they might be interested in acquiring ahead of the deadline. Most recently, that player is Cincinnati Reds starter Tanner Roark, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

As Heyman points out Roark doesn't check all the boxes for the Phillies, since he's a rental player and both Matt Klentak and Andy MacPhail have said they'd be hesitant to sell the farm for rental players when a trip to the postseason this year is hardly guaranteed. But at the right price, perhaps Roark could be a fit.

Here's more from Jeff Todd of MLBTradeRumors.com:

As for the Phillies, we’ve continued to see them connected to most of the available arms. The club is obviously looking far and wide for possible arms to buttress its rotation and pen. While the preference remains to acquire with control, as Heyman notes and the front office has made clear, there’s surely also room for rental pieces at the right price. Roark has been as solid as the Reds could have hoped for when they acquired him from the Nationals over the winter. He’s through 107 innings of 3.95 ERA pitching over twenty starts, with 8.9 K/9 and 2.9 BB/9. In terms of peripherals and pitch quality, it has been much of the same sturdy work that Roark has provided over the past several campaigns. He’s hardly an ace, but is about as dependable as any back-of-the-rotation starter and would surely represent a nice upgrade for the right contender. [mlbtraderumors.com]



It seems like most of the players linked to the Phillies are pitchers, but the team also needs help beyond their rotation and bullpen. They also need some depth in the dugout, and that could come in one of two ways. They could add cheaper smaller pieces to back up and spell what they already have, or they could go after a big fish and push the pieces they already have to secondary roles.

Over at The Athletic, Mark Simon took a look at a dozen position players who could be on the move at the deadline, and nearly half of them were linked to the Phillies.

First, there was a quartet of skilled outfielders: Starling Marte, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates; Corey Dickerson, LF, Pittsburgh Pirates; Billy Hamilton, CF, Kansas City Royals; and Jarrod Dyson, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks.

Marte would likely be the best fit, but his availability likely depends on whether or not the Pirates have him in their plans beyond this season. He has a $9.5 million team option for 2020 so he gives the Phillies the kind of control they'd be looking for in a trade acquisitions. All four are excellent defenders and would definitely be an upgrade in the field. Here's more on why they'd fit with the Phillies:

Where’s the fit?: With Odúbel Herrera suspended, the Phillies have resorted to playing Scott Kingery and Roman Quinn in centerfield, with the two combining to cost the team seven runs. If Matt Klentak decides his team needs a veteran outfielder who can help the team close games, either Hamilton or Dyson (and even Dickerson) would come at a minimal cost if the Phillies need a fill-in while Jay Bruce is out. If he wants an everyday guy, Marte might be there. [theathletic.com]

Another option for the Phillies could be in the infield, where they might be looking for an upgrade over third baseman Maikel Franco. Yesterday, we mentioned how Franco might be on his way out anyway, so adding a solid corner infielder might be just what the Phillies need. Could Mets third baseman Todd Frazier be the answer?

The Mets have been a poor defensive team this season, with a few exceptions, Frazier being one of them. Frazier’s numbers present him as an above-average defender, though not a star, through almost his entire career. He can play first base too if needed, though not as well. Where’s the fit?: Third base doesn’t look like a need for most teams, other than perhaps the Phillies, though Frazier’s appeal might be more for his bat (.897 OPS vs. LHP) than his glove. [theathletic.com]

With just a few days remaining until the MLB trade deadline, it seems like the rumors are going to continue flying about the Phillies. Keep a track of all the latest in our live MLB trade deadline tracker below:

