January 07, 2023

Report: Phillies trade for All-Star reliever Gregory Soto in 5-player deal

The Phillies continue to build their team ahead of another potential postseason run.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto.

Left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto.

The Phillies have been spending stupid money this offseason, bolstering their middle infield, rotation and bullpen. They are not done. Veteran Phils scribe Jim Salisbury first reported that the team was "working on a trade" for Tigers lefty reliever Gregory Soto:

Soto, who turns 28 next month, has made the All-Star team each of the last two seasons for Detroit, posting a 3.34 ERA over that span in 124 innings of work.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi went on to indicate the parameters of such a trade, one that would send Matt Vierling, Nick Maton and Donny Sands to the Tigers with Soto and Kody Clemens to Philly:

Clemens, the son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, is entering his age-27 season. He hit .145 in 127 plate appearances in 2022.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman went on to confirm the deal:

This is a developing story.

