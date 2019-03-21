More News:

March 21, 2019

Mob Talk: Two bombshells in Gambino assassination, alleged terrorist helping FBI probe in Philly

Taking a look at where these investigations may be headed

By PhillyVoice Staff
Organized Crime Mob Talk Sitdown
Anthony Comello Mob Talk 03212019 Courtesy/Fox29 / Fox Television Stations

Anthony Comello, 24, was arrested in the murder of reputed Gambino crime family boss Frank "Franky Boy" Cali in Staten Island, N.Y.

In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, mob experts George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser discuss two big stories grabbing headlines in the organized crime world: an arrest in the assassination of reputed Gambino crime family boss Frank "Franky Boy" Cali, and court documents revealing that an alleged terrorist was working for the FBI on the loansharking/extortion investigation of convicted Philly mobster Phillip Narducci. They have the latest on these blockbuster stories and where these two investigations may be headed.

MORE MOB TALK: Exclusive video as FBI swoops in to arrest Philly wiseguy

Watch the latest report (and a previous episode) below, and subscribe to their YouTube channel to view past and future episodes:

NEW EPISODE

PREVIOUS EPISODE

In Episode 28 of Mob Talk Sitdown, George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser recall a mob hit in broad daylight in the heart of one of Philadelphia's most upscale neighborhoods. When the bullets stopped flying, wiseguy Raymond "Long John" Martorano was gravely wounded, clinging to life. It was January 2002 and "Long John" would hold on for several weeks before he died in early February. The murder is still unsolved, and the FBI and Philly police are still on the trail of the killers. Anastasia and Schratwieser, who were on the scene of the murder, have the inside details on the hit, the possible motive and the status of the investigation.


PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Organized Crime Mob Talk Sitdown Philadelphia Courts Video YouTube George Anastasia Mob Dave Schratwieser FBI

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Fitness

We tried it: A kettlebell-infused barre class in Manayunk
Carroll - Kettlebarre at Wall Cycling Studio

Controversies

Paralegal: Center City law firm fired me for complaining about sexual harassment, bullying
Veronica Fortunato

Entertainment

Here are the best FCC complaints on Adam Levine's nudity at the Super Bowl
Adam Levine at the Super Bowl

Food & Drink

This is when the Mutter Museum's pop-up beer garden returns
Carroll - Mutter Museum

Food and Drink

St. Joe's professor lauds Newark, Pittsburgh as homes of exceptional European cuisine, skips Philly
PierogieEggTart

Eagles

NFC East free agency grades: Landover, MD team edition
032019BruceAllen

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved