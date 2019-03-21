Mob Talk: Two bombshells in Gambino assassination, alleged terrorist helping FBI probe in Philly

March 21, 2019
In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, mob experts George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser discuss two big stories grabbing headlines in the organized crime world: an arrest in the assassination of reputed Gambino crime family boss Frank "Franky Boy" Cali, and court documents revealing that an alleged terrorist was working for the FBI on the loansharking/extortion investigation of convicted Philly mobster Phillip Narducci. They have the latest on these blockbuster stories and where these two investigations may be headed.
