Mob Talk: Exclusive video as FBI swoops in to arrest Philly wiseguy

February 02, 2019
In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser report exclusive details around Thursday morning's arrest of convicted Philly wiseguy Philip Narducci and the underworld reaction to it. Only "Mob Talk Sitdown" cameras were there as the FBI swooped down on Narducci's South Jersey home and searched the popular South Philly gastro pub he helps run. The takedown comes in the wake of a 15-count federal indictment charging him with loansharking and extortion.
