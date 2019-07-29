More Culture:

July 29, 2019

'Modern Love' trailer with Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway released by Amazon

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Streaming Amazon
Modern Love Tina Fey Amazon Prime/YouTube

Amazon released a one-minute teaser trailer for its newest romantic comedy series, "Modern Love," featuring Tina Fey and Anne Hathaway. The eight-episode series will begin streaming on Oct. 18 on Amazon Prime.

Amazon released a one-minute teaser trailer for its newest romantic comedy series, "Modern Love," featuring a long list of A-list stars, including Tina Fey and Anne Hathaway.

The eight-episode series will begin streaming Oct. 18 on Amazon Prime. Each episode in the series is based on an essay from the New York Times weekly column, "Modern Love," a column that focuses on heartwarming stories about love and romance. 

The trailer doesn't give away much beyond featuring the show's plethora of celebrities set to Captain and Tenille's "Love Will Keep Us Together,." It's reminiscent of a simpler time when rom-coms reigned supreme.

In addition to Upper Darby's Fey, who stars opposite John Slattery ("Mad Men"), and Hathaway, the "Modern Love" cast includes Andy Garcia, Dev Patel, Catherine Keener, Sofia Boutella, Olivia Cooke, Brandon Victor Dixon, John Gallagher Jr., Julia Garner, Catharine Keener, and Christin Milioti. 

With more than 750 columns to choose from, showrunner John Carney and Amazon executives picked their favorites and narrowed it down based on which story would evolve best in an episode. All of the essayists were compensated in some way for their stories, and some were involved in the actual production of each episode. 

Daniel Jones who edits the NYT column is a consulting producer on the series. The show was executive produced by Carney, Todd Hoffman, Sam Dolnick, and Choire Sicha of the Times. Trish Hoffman is co-executive producer.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Streaming Amazon Philadelphia TV Upper Darby Tina Fey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Will the Phillies be buyers or sellers at the deadline? It's complicated.
Gabe-Kapler_072919_usat

Travel

'Dirty sock smell' grounds American Airlines flight that departed Philadelphia to London
Flight from Philadelphia gets grounded

Illness

These are some of the infections you can pick up at the gym
Carroll - Weights at a gym

Eagles

A look at the 26 training camp trades the Eagles have made over the last 10 years
082917HowieRoseman

Movies

'The Sixth Sense,' one of the great Philadelphia movies, turns 20
Bruce Willis

Food & Drink

Vendor at Reading Terminal Market giving out free chocolate chip cookies
Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. giving out free chocolate chip cookies

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved