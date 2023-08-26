Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Montgomery County high school football game Friday night

A Montogomery County high school student was arrested after he brought a loaded gun into a football game at Abington High School on Friday night, police said.

The game was suspended during the third quarter after a parent noticed the Cheltenham student with the gun, according to multiple reports.

After locating the teen, authorities found a handgun with an extended magazine and a second magazine, 6ABC reported.

The teenager was charged with felony weapons charges and taken to Montgomery County Youth Center in Eagleville, according to the Inquirer.

Cheltenham School District Superintendent Brian Scriven said that both teams were safely dismissed from the locker rooms and that the game between Abington and Cheltenham would be made up at a later date.

There were no shots fired, and no one was injured. There is an ongoing investigation into the incident, police said.