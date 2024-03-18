Montgomery County man killed ex-wife in murder-suicide, police say

A Montgomery County man fatally shot his ex-wife before killing himself, authorities said.

Lower Moreland Police responded to the 400 block of Carson Terrace in Huntingdon Valley at 4:38 p.m. Saturday. The bodies of Durdona Sultanova, 43, and her ex-husband, Al Allaberg, 44, were inside a walk-in closet in the home's primary bedroom, according to the District Attorney's Office. They each had gunshot wounds consistent with a murder-suicide.

The 911 call was placed by younger residents inside the home, police said.

Autopsies conducted Sunday determined that Sultanova was killed by gunshot wounds to the chest and head, investigators said. Allaberg died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Sultanova's death was ruled a homicide and Allaberg's a suicide. The autopsies were conducted by forensic pathologic Dr. Ian Hood, of the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

The shootings were part of a particularly violent weekend in the Philadelphia suburbs. On Saturday, 26-year-old Andre Gordon allegedly shot and killed three people, including his 13-year-old sister, at two residences in Falls Township, Bucks County before barricading himself in a nearby home. He was captured and arrested in New Jersey on Sunday.

On Sunday, residents in Newtown Township, Bucks County were ordered to shelter-in-place after police responded to a call of physical assault by an armed individual. That suspect also barricaded himself inside a home, requiring SWAT presence, before he was placed in police custody.