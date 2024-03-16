Police corner suspect of Falls Township fatal shootings in barricaded Trenton home

Falls Township Police confirmed the victims shot and killed by Andre Gordon on Viewpoint Lane as his 52-year-old stepmother Karen Gordon and his 13-year-old sister Kera Gordon. Three other residents, including a minor, were in the home and hiding during the incident, said Bucks County district attorney Jennifer Schorn in a press conference.

Andre Gordon then drove to Edgewood Lane and shot and killed 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he has two children. Four other individuals were in the residence; one individual, Daniel's mother, was injured after being bludgeoned by Gordon with his AR-15-style assault rifle. She was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for her injuries.

UPDATE: 1:18 p.m.

Police believe that Andre Gordon is barricaded inside a residence at the 100 block of Phillips Avenue in Trenton with hostages, as of 12:22 p.m. Authorities found the stolen Honda CRV on the 100 block of Miller Street. The shelter-in-place ordered at Falls Township was lifted at 12:25 p.m.

Falls Township Police will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. and are referring all information regarding the ongoing hostage situation to the Trenton City Police Department.

The original story is below:

Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing three individuals in Falls Township.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Andre Gordon, reportedly shot and killed two people in a home on Viewpoint Lane around 8:52 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say that Gordon then drove to Edgewood Lane around 9:01 a.m. and shot and killed a third person before fleeing.

Around 9:13 a.m., Gordon then stole a vehicle at gunpoint in a Dollar General parking lot on Bristol Pike in Morrisville, police say. The 44-year-old driver of the vehicle was not harmed. Middletown Township police now say that the vehicle, a grey 2016 Honda CRV, has been found in Trenton.

Falls Township issued a shelter-in-place order, urging residents to "lock all doors and move to a central and secure location away from windows."

Falls Township has issued a shelter in place. Please abide by all instructions given. As information becomes available,... Posted by Falls Township Municipal Building on Saturday, March 16, 2024

Authorities say that Gordon is believed to be experiencing homelessness and has ties in Bucks County and Trenton, and they believe him to have possession of an assault rifle used in the shootings, along with additional weapons.

Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) are among the officials who responded to the shooting on social media.

"I’ve been briefed on the developing incident in Falls Township, Bucks County and directed (Pa. State Police) to coordinate with our law enforcement partners and provide whatever support is needed on the ground," Shapiro wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

As a result of the active shooter situation, the Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled; it was due to begin at 10:30 a.m. Several businesses and locations, such as Sesame Place, a local Target in Middletown Township and the Dollar General location in Morrisville have closed until further notice as a safety precaution.