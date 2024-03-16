More News:

March 16, 2024

Police corner suspect of Falls Township fatal shootings in barricaded Trenton home

Andre Gordon, 26, a suspect in shootings that killed three people in Bucks County, took hostages in a Trenton residence, all who have since been evacuated safely by police.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Shootings
Falls Township shooting carjacking shelter in place Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police say that the shootings that occurred on Saturday morning may have been targeted and domestic in nature. The victims have not yet been publicly identified.

UPDATE: 2:42 p.m.

Trenton Police say that all residents in the home where Andre Gordon barricaded himself have been safely evacuated out of the house, CNN reports.

UPDATE: 2:18 p.m.

Falls Township Police confirmed the victims shot and killed by Andre Gordon on Viewpoint Lane as his 52-year-old stepmother Karen Gordon and his 13-year-old sister Kera Gordon. Three other residents, including a minor, were in the home and hiding during the incident, said Bucks County district attorney Jennifer Schorn in a press conference.

Andre Gordon then drove to Edgewood Lane and shot and killed 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he has two children. Four other individuals were in the residence; one individual, Daniel's mother, was injured after being bludgeoned by Gordon with his AR-15-style assault rifle. She was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for her injuries.

UPDATE: 1:18 p.m.

Police believe that Andre Gordon is barricaded inside a residence at the 100 block of Phillips Avenue in Trenton with hostages, as of 12:22 p.m. Authorities found the stolen Honda CRV on the 100 block of Miller Street. The shelter-in-place ordered at Falls Township was lifted at 12:25 p.m. 

Falls Township Police will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. and are referring all information regarding the ongoing hostage situation to the Trenton City Police Department.

The original story is below:

Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing three individuals in Falls Township.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Andre Gordon, reportedly shot and killed two people in a home on Viewpoint Lane around 8:52 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say that Gordon then drove to Edgewood Lane around 9:01 a.m. and shot and killed a third person before fleeing.

Around 9:13 a.m., Gordon then stole a vehicle at gunpoint in a Dollar General parking lot on Bristol Pike in Morrisville, police say. The 44-year-old driver of the vehicle was not harmed. Middletown Township police now say that the vehicle, a grey 2016 Honda CRV, has been found in Trenton.

Falls Township issued a shelter-in-place order, urging residents to "lock all doors and move to a central and secure location away from windows."

Falls Township has issued a shelter in place. Please abide by all instructions given. As information becomes available,...

Posted by Falls Township Municipal Building on Saturday, March 16, 2024

Authorities say that Gordon is believed to be experiencing homelessness and has ties in Bucks County and Trenton, and they believe him to have possession of an assault rifle used in the shootings, along with additional weapons.

Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) are among the officials who responded to the shooting on social media.

"I’ve been briefed on the developing incident in Falls Township, Bucks County and directed (Pa. State Police) to coordinate with our law enforcement partners and provide whatever support is needed on the ground," Shapiro wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

As a result of the active shooter situation, the Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled; it was due to begin at 10:30 a.m. Several businesses and locations, such as Sesame Place, a local Target in Middletown Township and the Dollar General location in Morrisville have closed until further notice as a safety precaution.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Shootings Falls Township Police Middletown Township Carjacking Trenton Bucks County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Kerry Cliffs

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Do Something Big: Explore a career with the City of Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Man shot twice in head near Kensington SEPTA station, police say
shooting Kensington SEPTA station

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Prevention

Flossing is a must for overall health – no matter how much people hate it, medical experts say
Dental Floss Teeth

Music

Drag queen Sapphira Cristál puts out casting call for music video
Sapphira Cristal Drag race music video

Sixers

The Sixers still have a Tobias Harris problem
Tobias Harris 3.13.24

Weekend

An espresso martini crawl: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide espresso martini crawl

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved