March 15, 2024

Man shot twice in head near Kensington SEPTA station, police say

The 21-year-old was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was in critical condition Friday morning.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
The Friday morning shooting took place near the Huntingdon station of the Market-Frankford Line in Kensington. Police have not made any arrests relating to the shooting.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday shortly after midnight near a SEPTA station in Kensington.

A 21-year-old man, who has not publicly identified, was shot twice in the head, police said. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was in critical condition Friday morning.

The shooting took place at 12:12 a.m. near the Huntingdon station of the Market-Frankford Line at B Street and Kensington Avenue. Police confirmed that at least 25 spent shell cases were found at the scene.

No arrests have been made and police did not share any additional information about the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for suspects relating to other recent shootings near SEPTA stops and on SEPTA buses. Police have three suspects in custody for the March 6 shooting of eight high school students at a Burholme SEPTA bus stop. U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding a fourth suspect, 17-year-old Asir Boone.

Philly Police also shared a video of a masked man shooting and killing 37-year-old Carmelo Drayton on a SEPTA bus on March 5. Police are offering a $20,000 reward for anyone with information relating to the suspect.

