Police recover bourbon, seafood from part of cargo theft in Northeast Philly

In another instance of cargo theft in Philadelphia, thieves made off with bourbon and fish from separate burglaries, but police partially recovered some of the stolen goods.

On Thursday at 2:09 a.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer parked on the 11600 block of Caroline Road awoke in his cab to see four individuals loading cargo onto two cars. Police say the driver woke up due to noise and the truck shaking.

The driver saw a white vehicle and a black vehicle, police say. As officers responded to the scene, a pursuit southbound on I-95 led to the white car, a Chevy Malibu, striking a police car near the Academy Road exit. No officers were harmed in the incident, police say, but the car escaped.

Before 3 a.m., police discovered the damaged white Chevy Malibu at the 2100 block of Butler Street, with no sign of the driver. The car was filled with boxes of stolen Alaskan salmon and Pacific cod.

Police confirmed that a second scene occurred with a truck parked on Charter Road. While police did not confirm from where the seafood was stolen, CBS Philadelphia reported containers with fish and boxes of Weller bourbon were scattered on the road around the refrigerated truck.

There have been no arrests at this time and the police investigation is ongoing with Northeast Detectives. According to police statistics, there have been 36 reported cargo thefts in Philly in 2024 so far.

Just this past January, thieves stole about $20,000 worth of meat from two tractor-trailers in Northeast Philadelphia. In a high-profile case late last year, several thieves made off with crabs valued at around $73,000.