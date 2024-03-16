Police release video showing suspect wanted for murder of 88-year-old man

Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting and killing of an elderly man in broad daylight last week, putting out a video that shows the suspect before the homicide.

At around 1:35 p.m. last Tuesday, March 5, the suspect shot Richard Butler, 88, multiple times while he sat in his car. The shooting took place at 104 North Dewey Street in West Philly.

Butler was shot twice in the chest and briefly attempted to drive away afterward until his vehicle rested on a sidewalk, NBC10 reported. When police responded to the scene, they used a crowbar to get Butler out; he was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, dressed in a grey hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black tights, parking a silver color 2018-19 Nissan Altima with tinted windows before exiting the vehicle and walking towards Butler's car.

Philly police have not identified the suspect or released any information about potential motives. Butler was a grandfather, a veteran of the Air Force and a retired SEPTA bus driver, his family said.

Anyone with information relating to the homicide can call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335. Police are offering a $20,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction.