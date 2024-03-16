More News:

March 16, 2024

Police release video showing suspect wanted for murder of 88-year-old man

Last Tuesday, retired veteran Richard Butler was shot and killed while he was sitting in his car. The shooting took place in the middle of the day.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Richard Butler shooting suspect video Philadelphia Police/YouTube

The suspect was spotted in surveillance video leaving a silver Nissan Altima with dark-tinted windows. Police have not yet commented on any potential motive in the murder of Richard Butler.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting and killing of an elderly man in broad daylight last week, putting out a video that shows the suspect before the homicide.

At around 1:35 p.m. last Tuesday, March 5, the suspect shot Richard Butler, 88, multiple times while he sat in his car. The shooting took place at 104 North Dewey Street in West Philly.

MORE: Man shot twice in head near Kensington SEPTA station, police say

Butler was shot twice in the chest and briefly attempted to drive away afterward until his vehicle rested on a sidewalk, NBC10 reported. When police responded to the scene, they used a crowbar to get Butler out; he was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, dressed in a grey hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black tights, parking a silver color 2018-19 Nissan Altima with tinted windows before exiting the vehicle and walking towards Butler's car.

Philly police have not identified the suspect or released any information about potential motives. Butler was a grandfather, a veteran of the Air Force and a retired SEPTA bus driver, his family said.

Anyone with information relating to the homicide can call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335. Police are offering a $20,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings West Philadelphia Crime Police Philadelphia Homicides

Videos

Featured

Limited - Kerry Cliffs

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Do Something Big: Explore a career with the City of Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Man shot twice in head near Kensington SEPTA station, police say
shooting Kensington SEPTA station

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Prevention

Flossing is a must for overall health – no matter how much people hate it, medical experts say
Dental Floss Teeth

Music

Drag queen Sapphira Cristál puts out casting call for music video
Sapphira Cristal Drag race music video

Sixers

The Sixers still have a Tobias Harris problem
Tobias Harris 3.13.24

Weekend

An espresso martini crawl: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide espresso martini crawl

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved