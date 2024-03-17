More News:

March 17, 2024

Newtown Township shelter-in-place order lifted following barricade situation, police say

The order stemmed from a reported physical assault by an armed individual in the Headley housing development; there is 'no danger to the community,' authorities say

By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assault
Bucks County's second shelter-in-place order in two days was issued Sunday in Newtown Township following a barricade situation that stemmed from an alleged assault by an armed individual, police say. The order has since been lifted and the male suspect was taken into custody by police.

A shelter-in-place order in Newtown Township has been lifted, following a barricade situation Sunday morning.

Around 7 a.m., Newtown Township Police were dispatched to Independence Place in the Headley housing development for a reported physical assault by an armed individual, according to a news update posted by police. When police arrived, a female victim was located after escaping out of the rear of the property. The male suspect was armed with a handgun, according to police. 

MORE: Suspect who allegedly shot and killed 3 people in Bucks County arrested in Trenton, police say

The suspect then barricaded himself inside of a home, prompting a SWAT response, 6ABC reported. A shelter-in-place order was also pushed out via social media and through the Homeowners Association. 

After over two hours of communication attempts with the suspect, negotiators successfully contacted the suspect. He was put into custody by police, authorities say. By 10 a.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted, and Newtown police wrote on Facebook that, "there is no danger to the community."

The female victim received minor injuries from the initial altercation but refused medical treatment, police say. No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing, and the home is being held for a search warrant. The suspect is being processed and awaiting criminal arraignment.

This is the second shelter-in-place order issued in Bucks County this weekend. A shelter-in-place order was put into effect Saturday morning in Falls Township after 26-year-old Andre Gordon allegedly shot and killed three people — including his 52-year-old stepmother, his 13-year-old sister and a 25-year-old woman with whom he shares two children, police say. He is also accused of two carjackings. 

Gordon was taken into custody in Trenton around 5 p.m. on Saturday, and now faces charges in New Jersey related to carjacking and weapon possession, authorities say. Gordon will remain in custody in New Jersey before being extradited to Pennsylvania, authorities say. He "will be charged in Bucks County at the appropriate time," according to the district attorney's office. 

