Morey’s Piers celebrating 50th anniversary with Wildwoodstock

To kick off Morey's Piers 50th season, the beachfront amusement park in Wildwood, New Jersey is throwing a three-day celebration called Wildwoodstock.

The family-friendly event will take place Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5. Attendees can listen to live music on two stages and go on rides. Morey's Piers has everything from kiddie rides to extreme thrills.

One-day ride passes or three-day weekend ride passes for Wildwoodstock can be purchased online.



Cape May Brewing also created a special beer for the occasion. Wild Wooder will be released at the event.

Below is the live entertainment lineup for the weekend.

At the Coca-Cola Stage in front of the Ferris wheel:

Friday 6-10 p.m. – Late Last Night

Saturday 1-5 p.m. – Crazy

Saturday 6-10 p.m. – Joe Bachman and the Party

Sunday noon to 4 p.m. – Shot of Southern

At Jumbo's Grub & Pub:

Friday 6-10 p.m. – Joey DeNoble

Saturday 1-5 p.m. – Rob Lipkin

Saturday 6-10 p.m. – Will Williams

Sunday noon to 4 p.m. – Jeff Kessler

Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5

$19.95-$39.95 ride pass

Morey's Piers

3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260



