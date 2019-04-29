More Events:

Morey’s Piers celebrating 50th anniversary with Wildwoodstock

Head to Wildwood for a weekend filled with music and amusement park rides

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
People enjoy the beach near Adventure Pier in Wildwood.

To kick off Morey's Piers 50th season, the beachfront amusement park in Wildwood, New Jersey is throwing a three-day celebration called Wildwoodstock.

The family-friendly event will take place Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5. Attendees can listen to live music on two stages and go on rides. Morey's Piers has everything from kiddie rides to extreme thrills.

One-day ride passes or three-day weekend ride passes for Wildwoodstock can be purchased online.

Cape May Brewing also created a special beer for the occasion. Wild Wooder will be released at the event.

Below is the live entertainment lineup for the weekend.

At the Coca-Cola Stage in front of the Ferris wheel:

Friday 6-10 p.m. – Late Last Night
Saturday 1-5 p.m. – Crazy 
Saturday 6-10 p.m. – Joe Bachman and the Party
Sunday noon to 4 p.m. – Shot of Southern

At Jumbo's Grub & Pub:

Friday 6-10 p.m. – Joey DeNoble 
Saturday 1-5 p.m. – Rob Lipkin 
Saturday 6-10 p.m. – Will Williams 
Sunday noon to 4 p.m. – Jeff Kessler

Wildwoodstock

Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5
$19.95-$39.95 ride pass
Morey's Piers
3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

