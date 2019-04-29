Morey’s Piers celebrating 50th anniversary with Wildwoodstock

April 29, 2019
To kick off Morey's Piers 50th season, the beachfront amusement park in Wildwood, New Jersey is throwing a three-day celebration called Wildwoodstock.
The family-friendly event will take place Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5. Attendees can listen to live music on two stages and go on rides. Morey's Piers has everything from kiddie rides to extreme thrills.
One-day ride passes or three-day weekend ride passes for Wildwoodstock can be purchased online.
Cape May Brewing also created a special beer for the occasion. Wild Wooder will be released at the event.
Below is the live entertainment lineup for the weekend.
Friday 6-10 p.m. – Late Last Night
Saturday 1-5 p.m. – Crazy
Saturday 6-10 p.m. – Joe Bachman and the Party
Sunday noon to 4 p.m. – Shot of Southern
Friday 6-10 p.m. – Joey DeNoble
Saturday 1-5 p.m. – Rob Lipkin
Saturday 6-10 p.m. – Will Williams
Sunday noon to 4 p.m. – Jeff Kessler
Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5
$19.95-$39.95 ride pass
Morey's Piers
3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.