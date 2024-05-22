More News:

May 22, 2024

Mother, daughter found stabbed to death in Crescentville

A 58-year-old and a 75-year-old were found in the basement of a Northeast Philly home on Tuesday. No motive has been released and no one has been arrested.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Police are investigating a double homicide that took place in Crescentville Tuesday in which two women were stabbed to death.

Philadelphia Police are investigating after a mother and daughter were found in the basement of a home in Crescentville. 

Police entered the home on the 6000 block of Bingham Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, finding the 58-year-old and 75-year-old women with multiple stab wounds each. Both were pronounced dead on the scene, which was the home of the 75-year-old, though neither of their names have been released. 

Police arrived after a 911 call but haven't said who made the call, 6ABC reported, though they say this is a domestic-related incident. The home had no signs of a break-in and no one else was found in the home. 

Two men were reportedly brought in for questioning and one of them, the husband of the 58-year-old woman, had cuts and blood on his hands, the outlet reported. 

Philly police also searched a home in Tacony Tuesday evening for evidence related to the incident. They allegedly found blood on the door of the home's garage, 6ABC said. 

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. 

