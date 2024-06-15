1 teen killed, 4 teens injured in shooting at Fairmount Park during party

A teenage girl was killed and four other teens were wounded in a shooting that took place at Fairmount Park on Friday evening.

Police officers were trying to disperse a large crowd of about 100 teens and young adults who gathered near 33rd Street and Ridge Avenue for a party before 11 p.m. when shots rang out. Party attendees ran off in different directions.

Two individuals were taken to hospitals by police, including a 14-year-old boy who was possibly shot twice; his status is unknown. Three others arrived at hospitals as walk-in patients, including a teenage girl who was shot in the chest and shoulder. She was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital shortly after 11 a.m.

A 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg checked himself into Temple; police believe he was a victim in the park shooting. Another 15-year-old boy went to a gas station near the scene for help.

"We do not know what spurred the shooting, what motivated it, if any of these victims were targeted," said Philly Police inspector D.F. Pace. "It's too early in the investigation."

Officials say they found 11 shell casings at the scene. No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.