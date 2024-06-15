More News:

June 15, 2024

1 teen killed, 4 teens injured in shooting at Fairmount Park during party

Police were attempting to break up a large crowd of juveniles gathered near 33rd Street and Ridge Avenue at a 'pop-up party' when shots rang out.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Fairmount Park shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a large gathering of juveniles at Fairmount Park. No arrests have been made and police do not know what instigated the shooting.

A teenage girl was killed and four other teens were wounded in a shooting that took place at Fairmount Park on Friday evening.

Police officers were trying to disperse a large crowd of about 100 teens and young adults who gathered near 33rd Street and Ridge Avenue for a party before 11 p.m. when shots rang out. Party attendees ran off in different directions.

MORE: Pickup truck driver killed in crash with Pa. state troopers on Columbus Boulevard

Two individuals were taken to hospitals by police, including a 14-year-old boy who was possibly shot twice; his status is unknown. Three others arrived at hospitals as walk-in patients, including a teenage girl who was shot in the chest and shoulder. She was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital shortly after 11 a.m.

A 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg checked himself into Temple; police believe he was a victim in the park shooting. Another 15-year-old boy went to a gas station near the scene for help.

"We do not know what spurred the shooting, what motivated it, if any of these victims were targeted," said Philly Police inspector D.F. Pace. "It's too early in the investigation."

Officials say they found 11 shell casings at the scene. No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Fairmount Park Crime Fairmount Police

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

Wow To-Dos in Jersey: Summer sunnin' and funnin' starts here
Limited - Music Boston

Discover the heartbeat of Boston — a city alive with music

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

North Philly fraud ring stole checks from USPS drop boxes, AG alleges
Philly USPS Fraud

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Wellness

Day-to-day loneliness linked to fatigue and headache symptoms, study finds
Loneliness Headaches Fatigue

Entertainment

BEloved Events is helping queer couples navigate wedding planning
beloved events wedding planning

Sixers

What they're saying: The Sixers will have competition in Paul George sweepstakes
George Banchero 6.12.24

Festival

Manayunk Arts Festival returns June 22-23
Manayunk Arts Festival

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved