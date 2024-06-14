More News:

June 14, 2024

Pickup truck driver killed in crash with Pa. state troopers on Columbus Boulevard

The collision occurred in Old City early Friday morning as the troopers were on their way to assist with another incident.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Columbus Boulevard Crash Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A pickup truck driver was killed in a crash with Pennsylvania state troopers on Columbus Boulevard at 1:30 a.m. Friday, state police say.

A pickup truck driver was killed when Pennsylvania State Troopers crashed into the truck on Columbus Boulevard while they were on their way to assist with another incident early Friday morning, authorities said. 

Two troopers were traveling south on Columbus Boulevard in Old City when their vehicle struck the passenger side of a northbound Mazda truck making a left turn toward Race Street at 1:30 a.m., state police said. 

The collision killed truck driver dead and left the troopers with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No one else was in the truck. The officers were treated at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and released. 

State police said the truck driver was making an illegal U-turn, and that the troopers couldn't avoid the collision. Columbus Boulevard was blocked for hours due to the crash.

State police said the troopers were not in pursuit at the time of the crash, and that their emergency lights were on. Police have not stated how fast either vehicle was driving. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The state troopers were on their way to help with an incident that resulted in two arrests at Second and Race streets, NBC10 reported. Charges in that case haven't been disclosed. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

