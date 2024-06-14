More News:

June 14, 2024

ATV rider dies after crashing into car on North Broad Street, police say

The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck a Subaru making a left turn, investigators say.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
ATV crash accident Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Michael Anthony Pembleton, 35, died after he crashed his ATV into a Subaru making a left turn onto North Broad Street on Thursday night, Philadelphia police say.

An ATV driver was killed Thursday night after he collided with a car at Broad and Westmoreland streets in North Philadelphia, police said. 

The ATV rider, 35, was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the passenger door of a Subaru driven by a 65-year-old woman at 8:30 p.m., police said. The man was thrown off his vehicle. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m.

MORE: Cops seize 19,000 packets of fentanyl, dozens of firearms during drug ring bust in Kensington

The man was later identified as Michael Anthony Pembleton, of East Mount Airy, NBC10 reported.

The woman was making a legal left turn onto Broad Street when the collision occurred, investigators said. She was unharmed. 

Two other ATV riders where riding alongside the man at the time of the crash, police said. Video footage shows the other two were doing wheelies before the crash, but the 35-year-old was not doing any stunts at the time of the collision, investigators said. 

Police said the 35-year-old man's ATV was not street legal and lacked a license plate or registration. 

Earlier this year, police said they would ramp up seizures of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes as the weather warmed. Riders often travel in large groups, prompting complaints from residents about the noise they generate. Police also say they cause road hazards. 

"They're driving them at a high rate of speed. Sometimes they're doing wheelies, sometimes they're doing donuts — in the wrong lane — so it's very, very dangerous and the police are cracking down," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS Philadelphia.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes North Philadelphia ATV Police

Videos

Featured

Limited - Day Trippin in Jersey

Wow-Worthy Day Trippin': Have your best day ever in New Jersey
It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

June 28: It's Happening with Snooki & Joey

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Cops seize 19,000 packets of fentanyl during Kensington bust
Kensington drug ring

Sponsored

Experience Boston’s oceanside allure
Limited - Meet Boston - Main Image

Illness

Honeybees can detect lung cancer by smelling a person's breath, research shows
Honeybees Lung Cancer

Entertainment

BEloved Events is helping queer couples navigate wedding planning
beloved events wedding planning

Sixers

What they're saying: The Sixers will have competition in Paul George sweepstakes
George Banchero 6.12.24

Weekend

Pickle party and Juneteenth parade: Your weekend guide to things to do
Bloomsday weekend guide

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved