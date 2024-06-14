ATV rider dies after crashing into car on North Broad Street, police say

An ATV driver was killed Thursday night after he collided with a car at Broad and Westmoreland streets in North Philadelphia, police said.

The ATV rider, 35, was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the passenger door of a Subaru driven by a 65-year-old woman at 8:30 p.m., police said. The man was thrown off his vehicle. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m.

The man was later identified as Michael Anthony Pembleton, of East Mount Airy, NBC10 reported.

The woman was making a legal left turn onto Broad Street when the collision occurred, investigators said. She was unharmed.

Two other ATV riders where riding alongside the man at the time of the crash, police said. Video footage shows the other two were doing wheelies before the crash, but the 35-year-old was not doing any stunts at the time of the collision, investigators said.

Police said the 35-year-old man's ATV was not street legal and lacked a license plate or registration.

Earlier this year, police said they would ramp up seizures of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes as the weather warmed. Riders often travel in large groups, prompting complaints from residents about the noise they generate. Police also say they cause road hazards.

"They're driving them at a high rate of speed. Sometimes they're doing wheelies, sometimes they're doing donuts — in the wrong lane — so it's very, very dangerous and the police are cracking down," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS Philadelphia.