June 15, 2024

Report: Cam Payne arrested for giving false report to police

The Sixers' guard, 29, is set to be a free agent later this month.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Cam Payne 6.15.24 Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Sixers guard Cam Payne was reportedly arrested in Scottsdale, AZ. on Friday morning.

Sixers guard Cam Payne was arrested in Scottsdale, AZ on Friday morning, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

According to the report, police were called to a disturbance in the area, encountered Payne "and another individual" and ultimately booked Payne on charges of refusal to provide a truthful name and giving a false report to police. 

Scottsdale is about a dozen miles away from Phoenix, where Payne spent more than three seasons as a member of the Phoenix Suns before being traded last July.

The Sixers acquired Payne at the 2024 NBA trade deadline in a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. The deal sent Patrick Beverley to Milwaukee in exchange for Payne and a future second-round pick.

This is a developing story...

