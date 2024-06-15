Report: Cam Payne arrested for giving false report to police

June 15, 2024
Sixers guard Cam Payne was arrested in Scottsdale, AZ on Friday morning, according to a report from TMZ Sports.
According to the report, police were called to a disturbance in the area, encountered Payne "and another individual" and ultimately booked Payne on charges of refusal to provide a truthful name and giving a false report to police.
Scottsdale is about a dozen miles away from Phoenix, where Payne spent more than three seasons as a member of the Phoenix Suns before being traded last July.
The Sixers acquired Payne at the 2024 NBA trade deadline in a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. The deal sent Patrick Beverley to Milwaukee in exchange for Payne and a future second-round pick.
This is a developing story...
