More News:

August 29, 2019

Mother to stand trial after dead newborn was found in a paint bucket

Ashley Caraballo, 30, of North Whitehall, was charged with homicide, concealing the death of a child, and abuse of a corpse

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicide
Mother charged dead baby paint can Screenshot/Google Street View

Ashley Caraballo, 30, of North Whitehall, was charged with homicide, concealing the death of a child, and abuse of a corpse after a newborn was found dead in a five-gallon paint bucket in her basement.

A Lehigh County mother of a newborn baby whose body was found in a five-gallon paint bucket in the basement of her home nearly two years ago will stand trial, officials announced this week.

Ashley Caraballo, 30, of North Whitehall, was charged with homicide, concealing the death of a child, and abuse of a corpse. A Lehigh County judge issued the ruling during a preliminary hearing held on Wednesday, Associated Press reports

Police found the deceased male newborn wrapped in a sheet inside of a backpack that was put into a five-gallon paint bucket in Caraballo's basement. Two forensic pathologists concluded that the baby died after being born alive.  

The suspect's partner, Paul Wilson Sr., was not charged as authorities believe Wilson was not aware she was pregnant, Lehigh Valley Live reported. The couple has five children together. 

The incident occurred on October 20, 2017 when Wilson noticed that Caraballo was bleeding. He took her to St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown, where she was admitted for surgery due to heavy vaginal bleeding. 

During surgery, Caraballo's doctor noted that her cervix had been torn and did not fully dilate when she gave birth. The doctor then alerted authorities to find the missing baby.

An initial search on October 21 came up with nothing, but when police went back four days later, they found the baby's body in the basement. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Caraballo was arraigned in June and has remained in custody at the Lehigh County Jail without bail in the time since.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicide Philadelphia Lehigh County Allentown

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 things to watch in the Eagles' fourth preseason game vs. the Jets
082919JoshSweat

Investigations

Liberation Way employees plead guilty in Bucks County addiction treatment scheme
Liberation Way

Prevention

Pinterest takes initiative in stopping the spread of medical, vaccine misinformation
vaccine misinformation pinterest

Sixers

Sixers will bring NBA veteran Joe Johnson in for workout Thursday
082819-JoeJohnson-USAToday

Wawa

Take that, Sheetz: Food & Wine names Wawa best fast food in Pennsylvania
Wawa food & wine

Holidays

Things to do Labor Day weekend 2019 in Philadelphia
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved