August 29, 2019

Bam Margera hospitalized for edema while in latest rehab stint

By Emily Rolen
Bam Margera is photographed at a Philadelphia art gallery in this file photo from 2012. Margera announced on Instagram he was hospitalized for edema while in rehab.

Amid his arrests, pleas for help from Dr. Phil, and latest decision to enter rehab, it seems Bam Margera also is having some health complications.

The former "Jackass" star and Chester County native wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that he was hospitalized for edema, which is swelling in the body caused by blood vessels leaking fluid into tissue.

"Adema [sic] sucks but i will be fine and out in a few hours, either reaction to new medicine or detoxing from i guess a bit of alchohol [sic] from two weeks ago when i had the pleasure to go to jail," E! reported he said on Instagram, alongside a photo of him lying in a hospital bed.

Earlier this month, Margera entered rehab for just a few days with help from Dr. Phil before leaving and getting arrested for causing a disturbance at a Hollywood hotel. TMZ reported the cops were called because Margera was harassing hotel patrons with a story that he had been "hired by one of their wives to catch him cheating." 

On Monday, an Instagram posted to his account said he would be unavailable until Sept. 6 while he's back in treatment. There have been a flurry of other posts from the former stunt man and pro-skateboarder since then, but it appears that he's still in treatment.

Another former "Jackass" co-star and skateboarder Brandon Novak, who is in recovery, visited Margera in treatment this week, too. 

"The opposite of addiction is connection.....and in the end LOVE always wins," Novak said.

