August 28, 2019

Remains of missing New Jersey man found in Pine Barrens, friend charged with homicide

Charles McGee, 55, of Pemberton Township, was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder

By Virginia Streva
Charles McGee, 55, allegedly shot William Cline Jr., 48, once in the back of the neck and buried his remains in the Brendan T. Byrne Forest in the Pine Barrens, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

A missing New Jersey man's remains were found in the Pine Barrens on Saturday and authorities believe a friend of the victim allegedly shot and buried him. 

Charles McGee, 55, of Pemberton Township, was taken into custody on Monday. He was charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of desecration of human remains, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and possession of the a firearm without a permit to carry, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said. 

Authorities believe McGee shot William Cline Jr., 48, of Pemberton Township, once in the back of the neck and buried his remains in the Brendan T. Byrne Forest.

Cline was last seen leaving his home on East Lakeshore Drive in a gold 1996 Ford Ranger pickup around 6 a.m. on Aug. 20. Authorities released a statement two days later asking for help in finding the missing man. 

A few days later a motorcyclist passing through the Pine Barrens found Cline's remains in the forest and alerted authorities on Saturday. 

It is unclear how Cline and McGee knew each other, but authorities said that the two had spent previous time together. The motive is also unclear. 

McGee was scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Mount Holly on Tuesday. 

