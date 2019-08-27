Frontier Airlines to enter Newark Liberty International with $15 introductory fares

Budget carrier Frontier Airlines will debut at Newark Liberty International Airport with 15 new non-stop flights, filling the void left by the looming departure of Southwest Airlines.

Frontier debuted introductory fares as low as $15 for several destinations beginning in November and December.

“We’re excited to make flying more affordable for the Garden State with 15 new routes from Newark,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines. “With fares as low as $15, we hope we inspire more people to fly and are delighted to meet that demand with our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ promise. This includes a focus on serving families as well as the environment with a more sustainable approach to flying.”

The low introductory fares will also include the airline's Kids Fly Free offer to cities such as Las Vegas, Orlando, Miami and San Juan. Those flights will debut Nov. 14.

Another three routes launch Dec. 10 to Palm Beach, Phoenix and Atlanta, while eight more routes will debut next spring to Tampa, Denver, Chicago, Raleigh-Durham, Dallas-Fort Worth, Punta Cana, Cancun and Ontario.

Southwest announced last month it will pull out of Newark Liberty due to cancelations caused by the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

Frontier will operate flights out of Newark using its A320neo fleet, which offer comparatively high fuel efficiency and noise reduction.

The introductory fare offer is limited and comes with several conditions.

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Aug. 28 for nonstop travel. These fares are valid Tuesday and Wednesday from Nov. 19 through Feb. 12, 2020. Blackout dates apply Nov. 22 through Dec. 2 and Dec. 20 through Jan. 6, 2020. Fares are one way and do not require roundtrip purchase.

Flights from Newark Liberty International Airport can be purchased at the airline's website.