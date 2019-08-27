More News:

August 27, 2019

Frontier Airlines to enter Newark Liberty International with $15 introductory fares

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Flights
Frontier Newark Liberty International Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Frontier Airlines will bring 15 non-stop routes to Newark Liberty International Airport over the next several months. Destinations include Las Vegas, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Punta Cana and more. The carrier's decision comes as Southwest Airlines prepares to cease operations out of Newark.

Budget carrier Frontier Airlines will debut at Newark Liberty International Airport with 15 new non-stop flights, filling the void left by the looming departure of Southwest Airlines.

Frontier debuted introductory fares as low as $15 for several destinations beginning in November and December.

“We’re excited to make flying more affordable for the Garden State with 15 new routes from Newark,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines. “With fares as low as $15, we hope we inspire more people to fly and are delighted to meet that demand with our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ promise. This includes a focus on serving families as well as the environment with a more sustainable approach to flying.”

The low introductory fares will also include the airline's Kids Fly Free offer to cities such as Las Vegas, Orlando, Miami and San Juan. Those flights will debut Nov. 14.

Another three routes launch Dec. 10 to Palm Beach, Phoenix and Atlanta, while eight more routes will debut next spring to Tampa, Denver, Chicago, Raleigh-Durham, Dallas-Fort Worth, Punta Cana, Cancun and Ontario.

Southwest announced last month it will pull out of Newark Liberty due to cancelations caused by the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

Frontier will operate flights out of Newark using its A320neo fleet, which offer comparatively high fuel efficiency and noise reduction.

The introductory fare offer is limited and comes with several conditions.

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Aug. 28 for nonstop travel. These fares are valid Tuesday and Wednesday from Nov. 19 through Feb. 12, 2020. Blackout dates apply Nov. 22 through Dec. 2 and Dec. 20 through Jan. 6, 2020. Fares are one way and do not require roundtrip purchase.

Flights from Newark Liberty International Airport can be purchased at the airline's website.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Flights Newark Business Newark Liberty International Airport Airports Newark Airport Frontier Airlines Airlines

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

After being cut himself, Eagles coach Doug Pederson knows how tough this week can be
Doug Pederson - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Weather

Farmer's Almanac predicts colder-than-normal temperatures, lots of snow, and a long winter
Philly snow farmers almanac

Opioids

Penn, Yale researchers looking at opioid use disorder under a different light
penn yale opioid use center

Fantasy football

Five fantasy football questions about the Eagles
Carson Wentz 2 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Television

Mary J. Blige to produce 'Philly Reign' TV series about drug queenpin Thelma Wright
Mary J Blige main

Festivals

Details on 'Site/Sound: Revealing the Rail Park,' a free art show and festival this fall
Carroll - Rail Park Phase One

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved