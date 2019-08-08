More News:

August 08, 2019

American Airlines to offer nonstop flights between Philly and Morocco starting in June 2020

The airline's return to Africa will send Philly passengers to Casablanca during the summer months

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - American Airlines plane at the Philadelphia International Airport Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

An American Airlines plane takes off from the The Philadelphia International Airport.

If you're one of the millions who's watched the 1942 film "Casablanca" and come away with a strong desire to travel to Morocco, here's some good news.

American Airlines announced Thursday it will begin offering nonstop flights between Philadelphia and Casablanca, the largest city in Morocco, next June, according to USA Today. The route is one in a collection of new "underserved" international routes from American.

Flights between Philly and Casablanca will be offered three times per week from June 4, 2020, until September 8, 2020, on Boeing 757 planes, according to American. Tickets go on sale Monday.

According to Vasu Raja, American's vice president of network and schedule planning, the airline has been studying a return to Africa for some time. Travelers will have the ability to use Casablanca as a connecting point, Raja said, to other African destinations like Marrakech, Lagos and Accra through American's partnership with national Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc.

Earlier this year, Raja said in an interview that American was considering a potential return to India, and that Philadelphia could end up being the airline's domestic hub for direct flights to the sub-continent.

In addition to the Philly-Casablanca route, American unveiled four more "underserved" international routes from the United States: Chicago to Krakow, Poland, beginning next May; Chicago to Budapest, Hungary, beginning next May; Chicago to Prague, Czech Republic, beginning next May; and Dallas-Fort Worth to Tel Aviv, Israel, beginning next September.

Earlier this year, United Airlines announced it would resume offering direct flights to Africa at the end of 2019, between Newark and Cape Town, South Africa.

