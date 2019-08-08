More News:

August 08, 2019

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan 'devastated,' seeks help finding lost puppy

Pet is missing in the area of Media and Newtown Square

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Nala Cecily Tynan Cecily Tynan/Facebook

6ABC Meteorologist Cecily Tynan's adopted puppy, a chihuahua mix named Nala, went missing in the area of Media and Newtown Square on August 6, 2019.

6ABC meteorologist Cecily Tynan is seeking help from the public to locate a lost puppy that she and her family recently adopted.

Tynan took to Facebook on Wednesday to share the upsetting news, explaining that the young chihuahua mix, Nala, vanished late Tuesday when her husband turned his back for a moment.

Nala is missing in the area of Media and Newtown Square.

Tynan said that anyone who sees Nala should avoid trying to catch her and instead call MatchDog Rescue at 610-715-0600.

"We searched all last night & all day long," Tynan wrote. "We are heartbroken."

The search for Nala was ongoing as of Thursday morning. We'll update the story if Nala is found safe.

