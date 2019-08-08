Meteorologist Cecily Tynan 'devastated,' seeks help finding lost puppy

6ABC meteorologist Cecily Tynan is seeking help from the public to locate a lost puppy that she and her family recently adopted.

Tynan took to Facebook on Wednesday to share the upsetting news, explaining that the young chihuahua mix, Nala, vanished late Tuesday when her husband turned his back for a moment.

Nala is missing in the area of Media and Newtown Square.

Tynan said that anyone who sees Nala should avoid trying to catch her and instead call MatchDog Rescue at 610-715-0600.