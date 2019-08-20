You can rent Muhammad Ali's former Cherry Hill home on Airbnb

The late great Muhammad Ali is often remembered as an international force, someone whose influence as a fighter and social figure kept him constantly on the move.

What's less often considered is that during a high-point in Ali's career, he purchased a Tuscan-style villa in Cherry Hill.

You can now stay at that property through Airbnb, although it'll cost you a pretty penny — $1,250 per night, to be exact.

The mansion at 1121 Winding Drive was originally built in 1965 on a 1.5-acre wooded lot. Ali lived there from 1971-74, a period that included the legendary Rumble in The Jungle in Zaire, when Ali recaptured the World Heavyweight Championship with a knockout of George Foreman.

At more than 6,600 square feet, the property contains five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a tennis court, a pool, heated marble floors, a mirrored fireplace and a large glass atrium. Other features include Jacuzzis, double sinks in the bathrooms and a courtyard at the center of the estate.

Ali had purchased the home for $108,000 and spent more than $200,000 fixing it up before he sold it to McDonald's franchisee Tony Micale, who made most of the renovations seen today.

Source/Airbnb

The current owners of the home

and put it on the market for $3 million late last year. The price has

.

Source/Airbnb Source/Airbnb



Decades have passed since Muhammad Ali lived in Cherry Hill, but for those special occasions that require top-notch accommodations, the history and mystique here are hard to ignore.