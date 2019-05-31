The Sopranos' famed New Jersey house is for sale; asking price is $3.4 million

The house that served as Tony and Carmela Soprano's house in "The Sopranos", HBO's legendary television show About New Jersey, is for sale.

The home, located at 14 Aspen Drive in North Caldwell, New Jersey, is roughly 5,600 square feet, according to the New York Times, and sits on 1.5 acres. The main house has four bedrooms, four full baths and a powder room, two two-car garages, and a one-bathroom guesthouse. That's pretty sizable, if you want to feel like a high-ranking member of the mob.

Also sizable is the house's starting price, a cool $3.4 million.

The house, of course, was featured in a litany of scenes throughout the show's six-season run from 1999 to 2007, and is featured prominently at the end of the show's classic introduction when Soprano pulls into the driveway:

Four months before the show's debut, a New York Times article called North Caldwell "tranquil, rustic and wealthy" in a headline, and said the town has a "serene, country feel".

The couple selling the house, Patti and Victor Recchia, have lived there for 32 years, the Times says, but are finally moving on because they don't need as much space with their son out of the house.

Just last week, Jake Black, the man who co-wrote the song used in the show's introduction, died.

If you happen to have millions of dollars around and want to reach out to the Recchia family, you can email sopranoshouseforsale@gmail.com – yes, seriously – with offers and proof of funds by June 21, according to the Times.

Whether the backyard pool still attracts families of ducks is unclear.

