Bucks County teen dies in kayaking incident during severe storms

May 30, 2019
A 15-year-old student at Neshaminy High School died Wednesday after falling out of a kayak during Wednesday's severe weather.
Police in Middletown Township said Thursday that Phil Oseredzuk drowned in Levittown's Mill Creek, according to CBS3.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. while Oseredzuk was out on the creek with other friends.
First responders reportedly had to use a boat to recover the teen's body. He was taken to St. Mary Medical Center but did not survive.
Middletown Police Lt. John Michniewicz said the incident is a sad reminder that severe whether warnings require residents to take the threat seriously and remain indoors whenever possible.
A EF-0 tornado touched down near the border of Bucks County and Lehigh County on Wednesday night, continuing an alarming outbreak both regionally and across the country in 2019.
Weather advisories and flash flood warnings remained in effect Thursday throughout much of the Delaware Valley.