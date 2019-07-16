More Events:

July 16, 2019

Watch a movie under the stars at Terrain Gardens on the Main Line

Spend Friday night at Devon Yard's picturesque wedding venue

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Movies
wedding venue Terrain Gardens at Devon Yard Courtesy of/URBN

Terrain Gardens is a wedding and special events venue at Devon Yard.

On Friday, July 19, spend the evening at Devon Yard in Chester County. 

Anthropologie is throwing a family-friendly movie night with snacks and drinks at Terrain Gardens, the wedding and special events venue. This is the first time the space is hosting this kind of event.

RELATED: A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019

Disney's "Finding Nemo" will be screened. Tickets are $10 and include entry, food and drink.

There will be a popcorn bar, cookie bar and mint watermelon slices among other treats.

In addition to Terrain Gardens and a massive Anthro, Devon Yard is home to the plant-filled Terrain Cafe, the home and garden store Terrain and the Italian restaurant Amis.

Movie Night

Friday, July 19
7:30-9:30 p.m. | $10 per person
Devon Yard
138 Lancaster Ave., Devon, PA 19333

