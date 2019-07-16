Watch a movie under the stars at Terrain Gardens on the Main Line

On Friday, July 19, spend the evening at Devon Yard in Chester County.

Anthropologie is throwing a family-friendly movie night with snacks and drinks at Terrain Gardens, the wedding and special events venue. This is the first time the space is hosting this kind of event.

Disney's "Finding Nemo" will be screened. Tickets are $10 and include entry, food and drink.

There will be a popcorn bar, cookie bar and mint watermelon slices among other treats.



In addition to Terrain Gardens and a massive Anthro, Devon Yard is home to the plant-filled Terrain Cafe, the home and garden store Terrain and the Italian restaurant Amis.

Friday, July 19

7:30-9:30 p.m. | $10 per person

Devon Yard

138 Lancaster Ave., Devon, PA 19333



