July 02, 2019

Multiple cases of MRSA confirmed at University of Pittsburgh's Children's Hospital NICU

Six infants, six staff members have been diagnosed with the drug-resistant infection

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Six infants and six staff members have been diagnosed with the staph infection so far.

A dozen people, including six infants, have tested positive for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Children's Hospital.

 The hospital on Monday reported the infection in its neonatal intensive care unit. Of the infant patients, one is potentially symptomatic.

Six hospital staff members have been confirmed to have MRSA and are currently undergoing treatment, with officials reporting that “several” staffers have come forward with potential symptoms.

MRSA, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is one cause of a difficult-to-treat staph infection that is generally resistant to some antibiotics. The superbug infection, which can easily spread in hospitals, health care facilities and in communities, typically causes mild infections on the skin, like sores, abscesses or boils, according to WebMD.com. But it can cause more serious infections of the skin, or infect surgical wounds, the bloodstream, the lungs, or the urinary tract. Some MRSA infections can be life-threatening.

The hospital reported that it is working with the Allegheny County Health Department and Pennsylvania Department of Health to ensure the safest possible environment for patient care.

