August 15, 2018

Enjoy dinner outdoors on Germantown Ave. during Mt. Airy's Supper Sessions

Event puts the neighborhood's food and drink scene in the spotlight

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Mt. Airy Supper Sessions Courtesy of Mt. Airy USA/PhillyVoice

Dine al fresco in Mt. Airy during Supper Sessions.

On four Wednesday evenings, Mt. Airy restaurants on the the 7100 block of Germantown Avenue will move their tables outside for Supper Sessions.

Chef Ken’s Cafe, Cresheim Valley Grain Exchange, Earth Bread + Brewery, Golden Crust, The Juice Room, Jyoti Indian Bistro, McMenamin’s Tavern, Mi Puebla, Trattoria Moma and the block's new Nonna’s Pizza Tavern are participating.

Also, Trolley Car Diner will bring its mobile beer and doughnut shop and Frosted Fox Cake Shop will be there with desserts. As if that's not enough food options, there will be two food trucks, as well.

If you plan on attending multiple Supper Sessions and drinking at each event, you may want to purchase a stainless steel collectible cup for $10. Those with cups will receive $1 off beers at Earth Bread + Brewery, McMenamin’s Tavern, Cresheim Valley Grain Exchange and Nonna’s Pizza Tavern.

In addition to food and drink, there will be live music, kids activities and booths featuring local artists and businesses.

Supper Sessions

Wednesday, Aug. 29
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Beginning at 5:30 p.m.
7100 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19119

