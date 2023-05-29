Multiple people injured after shooting outside Philadelphia Union stadium, police say

Gunfire erupted in a parking lot outside Subaru Park last night, leaving multiple people injured, police say.

Law enforcement was called to the Chester stadium, home to the Philadelphia Union, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night. According to CBS, at least two people were shot and several others were injured. City officials believe there were seven victims overall, 6ABC reported.

Chester police could not be reached for comment on Monday morning. No arrests have been made.

The Philadelphia Union II, the MLS Next Pro affiliate team of the Union, had played a game at the stadium earlier on Sunday against the Columbus Crew 2. It ended around 9 p.m., several hours before the shooting.

This story has been updated with new information on the number of victims.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.