May 29, 2023

Multiple people injured after shooting outside Philadelphia Union stadium, police say

Investigators were called to Subaru Park last night around 11:30 p.m., hours after an MLS Next Pro game

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Georgia Soares/Sports Press Photo/Sipa USA

Gunfire broke out in a parking lot outside Subaru Park in Chester last night.

Gunfire erupted in a parking lot outside Subaru Park last night, leaving multiple people injured, police say.

Law enforcement was called to the Chester stadium, home to the Philadelphia Union, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night. According to CBS, at least two people were shot and several others were injured. City officials believe there were seven victims overall, 6ABC reported

MORE: Man fatally shot sitting in car in North Philly, police say

Chester police could not be reached for comment on Monday morning. No arrests have been made.

The Philadelphia Union II, the MLS Next Pro affiliate team of the Union, had played a game at the stadium earlier on Sunday against the Columbus Crew 2. It ended around 9 p.m., several hours before the shooting.

This story has been updated with new information on the number of victims.

