More News:

May 27, 2023

Man fatally shot sitting in car in North Philly, police say

The shooting happened the 600 block of Cambria Street, at around 12:50 a.m

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Fairhill shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A man was fatally shot sitting in a car in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia on Saturday morning. Police officers responded to a shooting along the 600 block of Cambria Street shortly before 1:00 a.m.

A man sitting in a car in North Philadelphia died after he was shot multiple times Saturday morning, police said.

According to multiple media reports, officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 1:00 a.m. on the 600 block of Cambria Street in the Fairhill section of the city. 

MORE: Driver charged with three hit-and-runs the day after Christmas, including fatal crash near Broad and Lehigh

The man was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at around 3:19 a.m., NBC10 reported

Another man was also shot nearby on Cambria Street; however, police could not confirm whether the shooting was related, NBC10 said.

There have been at least 165 homicides in Philadelphia so far in 2023; that number is 15% lower than at the same time last year, according to police data.

Data from the Controller's Office shows at least 703 people have been shot this year.


Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Fairhill Homicides Shooting Death Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Cape May County has tons to offer this Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the summer
Purchased - American flag flying in the wind

Remembering our heroes this Memorial Day weekend

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Driver charged with three hit-and-runs the day after Christmas, including fatal crash near Broad and Lehigh
philly 3 hit and runs

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer this Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the summer
Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Children's Health

A brain abnormality may help explain the cause of sudden infant death syndrome
SIDS Cause Risk Factors

Eagles

WATCH: Jason Kelce gets a visit from the Stanley Cup on the latest "New Heights"
Jason-Kelce-Gritty-Flyers-Stadium-Series-NHL-2019.jpg

Music

Taylor Swift's new 'Midnights' deluxe album includes 'Karma' remix with Ice Spice
Taylor Swift Ice Spice Collaboration

Weekend

'90s book fairs and Memorial Day at the shore: Your weekend guide to things to do
memorial day shore.jpg

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved