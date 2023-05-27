Man fatally shot sitting in car in North Philly, police say

May 27, 2023
A man sitting in a car in North Philadelphia died after he was shot multiple times Saturday morning, police said.
According to multiple media reports, officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 1:00 a.m. on the 600 block of Cambria Street in the Fairhill section of the city.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at around 3:19 a.m., NBC10 reported.
Another man was also shot nearby on Cambria Street; however, police could not confirm whether the shooting was related, NBC10 said.
There have been at least 165 homicides in Philadelphia so far in 2023; that number is 15% lower than at the same time last year, according to police data.
Data from the Controller's Office shows at least 703 people have been shot this year.