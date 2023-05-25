Driver charged with three hit-and-runs the day after Christmas, including fatal crash near Broad and Lehigh

The driver wanted for multiple hit-and-runs that occurred the night after last Christmas in Philadelphia, including one fatal collision, was arrested Thursday.

Neera Nicolas-Hudson, 32, is charged with murder, vehicular homicide and related offenses for the Dec. 26 crashes. Police said they linked Nicolas-Hudson to a blue Ford Mustang, which was abandoned less than a mile away from the scene of the deadly crash near Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philly. The car's windshield was found smashed when investigators arrived.

Nicolas-Hudson first allegedly struck a person riding an electric scooter in the Rivers Casino parking lot along Delaware Avenue. The impact shattered the scooter rider's lower leg, police said. Then Nicolas-Hudson, hit three other cars, one with a 48-year-old woman inside who suffered minor injuries, police said.

Shortly after, Nicolas-Hudson reportedly collided with a bike rider near Spring Garden Street, police said. The 53-year-old bicyclist was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with minor injuries.

At about 8:30 p.m., Nicolas-Hudson allegedly hit and killed 22-year-old Roland Darrell White, a pedestrian walking in a crosswalk at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue, police said. White was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after.

Police continue to investigate the crashes and anyone with information can contact the Crash Investigation Division at (215) 685-3180 or call 911.