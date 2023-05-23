Two gun reform bills advanced by Pa. House; legislation requiring owners to report lost or stolen firearms shot down

Pennsylvania Democrats pushing for common sense gun laws got a moderate victory on Monday with two bills advancing in the House.

With the United States on pace to set a record for mass shootings this year, bills designed to keep guns out of the hands of those who are deemed to pose a threat to themselves and others, as well as a bill that corrects a loophole on private firearms sales, were advanced to the Senate.

The first bill aims to create "red flag laws," which temporarily seize firearms for those struggling with mental health. Under the law, the police can remove any legally possessed guns from a person if the judge sees fit. This law aims at protecting a person from themselves and others around them. The bill advanced with a 102-99 vote, the Associated Press reported.

Currently, 19 states and Washington, D.C., have enacted similar laws, according to The Trace.

The second bill that passed aims to close a gun show loophole that allowed private sales of long guns, including shotguns, shotguns, sporting rifles, and semi-automatic rifles, without background checks. That bill passed 109-92.

"This is not major legislation. This is not a heavy lift," House Majority Leader Matthew Bradford of Montgomery County said. "This is a modest bill, with a modest impact, that will have a real impact on some of the most lethal weapons in our Commonwealth."

Despite advancing those two bills, a third bill requiring legal gun owners to report missing or stolen firearms failed to receive enough votes in the Pa. House. Under the legislation, within three days of noticing that a gun was missing, owners would have to report it to the police. There would be penalties attached to the failure to report the firearm and including a misdemeanor charge for people who fail to follow the law repeatedly.

In Philadelphia especially, most gun-related crimes are done with stolen and straw-purchased guns that end up in the hands of the wrong people. Straw purchasing refers to legally purchase a gun with the intent of re-selling or transferring it to someone who cannot pass a background check to purchase the firearm independently.

A fourth bill did not get voted on. That legislation would require trigger locks to be purchased when any long-barreled firearms are bought.

"My police in the city of [Philadelphia], they want all of these pieces of legislation to help them actually fight crime," Rep. Jordan Harris said via the Inquirer.



Last June, after the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law; no federal gun control bills had been passed since 1994.

The act included billions of dollars for mental health services and school security improvements, enhanced background checks for gun buyers younger than 21, and an incentive for states to create "red flag laws."

Under the signed act, $750 million in federal money would be given to states that created "red flag laws", the N.Y. Times said.

The next step for the two bills is a vote by the state Senate, which is controlled by Republicans who have been hesitant to support gun reform legislation. However, before it advances to a full vote on the Senate floor, it must be approved by a judiciary committee headed by Sen. Lisa Baker, a Republican from Luzerne County, the Inquirer said.

"I have frequently said what I am looking for in potentially considering any gun-related bills: bipartisan involvement and support, full enforceability, and ensuring due process in accordance with constitutional protections," Baker said.

